Watch Emma Stone’s Reaction to Being Mistaken for Emma Watson on the Street

Emma Stone is an Oscar winner, a bonafide movie star and one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. But for some people, they can’t distinguish her from the other Emmas.

On a recent episode of TruTV’s Billy on the Street, hosted by comedian Billy Eichner, Stone and Eichner take to the streets of New York to surprise random civilians and ask them about their favorite Emma Stone movie. Seems easy enough. While pretty much everyone named La La Land as their favorite Stone flick, one man was conflicted when he was asked about his most-viewed Stone movie outside subway stop.

Eventually, he answered Harry Potter, which led stone to groan “Oh!” and look away. Of course, the man was mistaking Stone for Emma Watson, who is best known for starring as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. When Eichner told the man that he was thinking of Emma Stone not Emma Stone (“That’s. Emma. Watson!” Eichner shouted), the man laughed and told Stone, “Sorry.” She replied with a sad, “That’s OK.” Eichner then pulled his microphone away and asked Stone, “Why couldn’t you be Emma Watson?” before racing down the street.

The exchange is hilarious and priceless and a clear example of why not all Emmas are the same! Emma Stone, Watson, Roberts, Thompson and every other Emma are different people, FYI.

Watch Emma Stone be mistaken for Emma Watson at 1:08 in the video below.