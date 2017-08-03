Emma Roberts’s Tomboyish New Bob Is the Ideal Late-Summer Chop

As summer’s winding down, so are the celebrity hair changes. This season, we’ve seen seemingly dozens of celebrities (i.e. Miranda Cosgrove, Mila Kunis, Kylie Jenner) chop their long hair. But lately, the bob trend seemed to taper off, with stars adding length rather than taking it off. Guess we spoke too soon, because just when we were about to close the bob book for good, in comes Emma Roberts.

The 26-year-old chopped her medium-length brown hair into low-key gorgeous, chin-grazing bob. Not to sound like an infomercial—but that’s not all. Along with hacking more than half her hair off, the “American Horror Story” star also dyed her hair from a rich chestnut brown to a super-pretty baby blonde.

Of course, being the hair chameleon she is, Roberts has blessed us with quite a few looks over the years—from boob-length platinum blonde locks (a la her “Scream Queens” character) to fiery reddish brown hair. Maybe that’s why she can go from scary to sweet so easily on “AHS.” Regardless, we’re feeling this newest style on Roberts and will be keeping an eye out for her next major hair move.