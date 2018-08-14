Emily Ratajkowski Embraced Her Wardrobe Malfunction with This Nip-Slip Selfie

Since Instagram’s crackdown on its no-nipple policy, Emily Ratajkowski—one of the internet’s most well-known #FreeTheNipple activists—has been testing the social media’s boundaries with her “sneak peek” nipple selfies. In April, the 27-year-old model instagrammed herself with her nipple showing under a see-through coat. Now, she’s taking to Instagram to show the whole thing—sort of.

On Monday, while at dinner with a friend, Ratajkowski decided to kill some time before her food came by taking a picture of her at the table. The picture featured the model at a checker-print table with a utensil in her hand and a cleavage-baring top so low, the camera could see her nipple. But instead of deleting the picture (because if you look cute, you look cute), Ratajkowski posted the picture on Instagram—nipple and all. And as a small F.U. to Instagram, Ratajkowski blurred her nipple, meeting the social media’s no-nipple rule while letting her followers know that wardrobe malfunction was intentional.

🍴 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 13, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

Once again, Ratajkowski is doing God’s work. Come on, Instagram. It’s 2018, stop the policing of women’s bodies and allow them to show their nipples already.