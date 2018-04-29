Every Sizzling Swimsuit Picture Emily Ratajkowski Has Posted on Instagram

One look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram, and it’s clear that she’s comfortable in her skin. The 26-year-old model and actress knows the art of taking a good thirst trap, from butt-naked selfies and skin-baring outfits to her signature bikini photos. And as summer approaches and temperatures rise, we can only assume that the “I Feel Pretty” star’s Instagram will be flooded with double-tap-worthy swimsuit pictures in the months to come.

But Ratajkowski’s body isn’t the only thing we’re ogling. In case you didn’t know, the “Gone Girl” star has her own swimsuits line, Inamorata Swim, so clearly she knows her stuff when it comes to bikinis, one-pieces, and everything in between. So while her thirst traps might attract eyes, it’s her fashionable taste when it comes to summer’s number-one garment that has put her at the top of the Instagram game.

See her most sizzling swimsuit pictures ahead.