Every Naked Selfie Emily Ratajkowski Has Ever Posted on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski will be the first to contend that her naked Instagram selfies aren’t regressive, but a feminist expression of the female body and the freedom of women to share their sexuality however and whenever they want. For years, the 26-year-old model and actress has been a champion for the right for women to show off their body in any way they choose, free from slut-shaming and the male gaze.

Along the way, Ratajkowski has shut down legions of haters, who criticize her choice to go nude and slut-shame her for baring her body on the internet. Most recently, Ratajkowski skewered British television host, Piers Morgan, who questioned Ratajkowski’s stance as a feminist after she participated in a sexy video shoot requiring her to writhe in pasta while wearing lingerie. The criticism spurred Ratajkowski to write an empowering response on how feminism isn’t about “adjusting” to make men feel comfortable, but living freely. “Feminism isn’t about adjusting. It’s about freedom and choice,” she wrote.

To look back on Ratajkowski’s journey as a pro-naked selfie pioneer on Instagram, we rounded up her most empowering nude photos. Take a look at them, ahead.