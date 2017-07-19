Emily Ratajkowski Just Got the Coolest, Shoulder-Length Lob

For years, Emily Ratajkowski has been known as the epitome of beach-babe style with long, tousled dark brown locks that seem to go on for days. Until now, of course. The 26-year-old switched up her look big time with a new shoulder-length lob that we can’t stop obsessing over.

The “Gone Girl” star debuted her new do on the August cover of Allure in which she served mega supermodel face (makes sense, considering she used to be one) while sporting an adorable black beret and, of course, a flouncy new lob. Ratajkowski’s lob, which was shown again in a second picture of her tilting her head while flaunting her hair color’s super-cool gradient fade, was done by celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales, who has worked on the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Alright, here’s for the bad news. It doesn’t look like Ratajkowski’s lob is permanent. Considering a majority of the other pictures show her sporting her usual tousled brown locks, it’s safe to say that the hair gods pulled a fast one on us and gave her a faux lob. On the bright side, the model-turned-actress did serve us a third look, a curly short haircut, to give us more hairspo to gnaw on.

Ratajkowski’s affinity for long hair traces back to her high school years when she made boob-length locks her signature look.

“My hair has been this way since high school….It’s down to my boobs…. I’ve never colored it,” she told Allure. “It hasn’t failed me. I did do a fake bob at the Golden Globes—I like faking having shorter hair. My mom has shorter hair, and I always thought it looked so good on her. But after one night of trying it out, I was so over it by the end. I was like, I’m good. I need long hair.”

Well, at least Emily can cop to her super-cruel hair deceptions. It’s alright, we’ll forgive ya.