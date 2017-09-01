Fans Tell Emily Ratajkowski to ‘Eat More’ Because of This Bikini Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest target of Instagram body-shamers. A month after she was shamed for her ribs protruding in a bikini photo, the 26-year-old model is under fire again with critics who deem her body as “too skinny.”

The criticism spurred after Ratajkowski posted an Instagram on Thursday of her posing in a skimpy red bikini while holding a sprig of wild yellow flowers. “Labor Day starts early,” she captioned the shot. Ratajkowski was also criticized for another photo she posted that day, which exhibited ribs showing while lounging outside in a bikini.

Labor Day starts early A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

After posting the photos, the “Gone Girl” star was immediately slammed for her thin physique, with critics telling her to “eat more” and claiming that she was promoting an unhealthy body standard. Here is what people said:

“Give her some steaks… she looks like she can pass out any second.”

“Wtf, what’s wrong with you, you are 2 skiny.”

“You’re too skinny. Please eat more.”

“Gain a few pounds please!!”

“A rib is all sticking out lol not attractive by a long shot.”

“I find it a little unsettling the way that rib is poking out in the right corner of the pic.”

“You look emaciated. Sorry to say that.”

“Emily… you are a beautiful woman. However, you are way too thin. You look sick. You need 15 lbs on your little body.”

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Though Ratajkowski has never addressed her body-shamers head on, she has spoken out about how much she eats and that her diet is indeed healthy. In an August interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the model admitted that she’s “someone who eats—a lot.”

“You should see my refrigerator. It’s insane,” she told Kimmel. “I have a relationship with Postmates. It’s basically Indian food and Thai food, preferably when I’m horizontal in bed. I’ve had people come over and watch me eat and then say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for you.’”

If Ratajkowski says her diet is healthy, it’s important to believe her. So, so unless body-shamers have seen what Ratajkowski eats on a minute-to-minute basis, they can kindly take a hike.