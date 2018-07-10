An Embroidered Kimono Is the Answer to Your Summer Outerwear Woes

Every summer, I encounter the same inevitable fashion dilemma: It’s hot as hell outside, but it’s cold as fuck indoors. How can I possibly dress for both scenarios without sweating a ton when I’m on my way to work and freezing once I finally get there?

Enter: the embroidered kimono.

Embroidered kimonos offer the perfect blend of style and practicality—they’ll transform even the most casual of summer outfits into an elegant ensemble, and they’ll keep you from getting too cold inside (or too hot outside).

Not to mention, they’re everywhere this season. According to Pinterest, people are pinning embroidered kimonos 80 percent more this year than they were last year. And most of your favorite brands—think: Topshop, ASOS, Urban Outfitters, and Anthropologie—currently carry them.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers not to shop fast-fashion and would rather buy an embroidered kimono straight from an artisan in Asia, you can do that, too. Through Etsy, you can connect with myriad Asian merchants selling handmade embroidered kimonos—meaning you can pay tribute to the culture kimonos originated from through both your style choices and your wallet.

Regardless of where you’re shopping from, you can surely find what you’re looking for in the below slideshow. Here, 21 embroidered kimonos you can wear on breezy summer days.