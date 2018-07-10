StyleCaster
An Embroidered Kimono Is the Answer to Your Summer Outerwear Woes

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Every summer, I encounter the same inevitable fashion dilemma: It’s hot as hell outside, but it’s cold as fuck indoors. How can I possibly dress for both scenarios without sweating a ton when I’m on my way to work and freezing once I finally get there?

Enter: the embroidered kimono.

MORE: What to Wear to Work When It’s Hot AF Outside

Embroidered kimonos offer the perfect blend of style and practicality—they’ll transform even the most casual of summer outfits into an elegant ensemble, and they’ll keep you from getting too cold inside (or too hot outside).

Not to mention, they’re everywhere this season. According to Pinterest, people are pinning embroidered kimonos 80 percent more this year than they were last year. And most of your favorite brands—think: Topshop, ASOS, Urban Outfitters, and Anthropologie—currently carry them.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers not to shop fast-fashion and would rather buy an embroidered kimono straight from an artisan in Asia, you can do that, too. Through Etsy, you can connect with myriad Asian merchants selling handmade embroidered kimonos—meaning you can pay tribute to the culture kimonos originated from through both your style choices and your wallet.

MORE: The Linen Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Breezy Summer Style

Regardless of where you’re shopping from, you can surely find what you’re looking for in the below slideshow. Here, 21 embroidered kimonos you can wear on breezy summer days.

STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Vintage Furisode Kimono, $260
Vintage Furisode Kimono, $260

This vintage silk kimono is called a "furisode"—a formal kimono typically worn by unmarried women, according to the Etsy seller. Buy it or another similar vintage item from the Japanese Etsy shop, LitreJapan.

Vintage Furisode Kimono, $260 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Lost Ink Longline Embroidered Kimono, $87
Lost Ink Longline Embroidered Kimono, $87

Throw this silky piece over any outfit to instantly elevate your look.

Lost Ink Longline Embroidered Kimono, $87 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Lost in Heaven Embroidered Kimono, $90
Lost in Heaven Embroidered Kimono, $90

Everything about this jacket—from its subtly detailed fabric to its patterned lining—is exquisite.

Lost in Heaven Embroidered Kimono, $90 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | ASOS Design Embroidered Kimono, $56
ASOS Design Embroidered Kimono, $56

This aqua-fuchsia color combo is beyond stunning.

ASOS Design Embroidered Kimono, $56 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Floral Kimono, $46
Floral Kimono, $46

This incredible silk kimono is a vintage find from Japan.

Floral Kimono, $46 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Embroidered Kimono, $130
Embroidered Kimono, $130

This Topshop piece combines the best of bold color and minimal embroidery.

Embroidered Kimono, $130 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Ribbon Embroidered Kimono Style Jacket, $203
Ribbon Embroidered Kimono Style Jacket, $203

This elegant jacket is handmade in Thailand.

Ribbon Embroidered Kimono Style Jacket, $203 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Longline Embroidered Kimono, $140
Longline Embroidered Kimono, $140

This longline piece will look great with your favorite pair of black jeans.

Longline Embroidered Kimono, $140 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Ivory Embroidered Kimono, $130
Ivory Embroidered Kimono, $130

The embroidery along the front of this jacket is just beautiful.

Ivory Embroidered Kimono, $130 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Dottie West Kimono, $168
Dottie West Kimono, $168

A daringly structured jacket with a ruffled sleeve.

Dottie West Kimono, $168 at Free People.

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Floral Embroidered Haori Kimono, $52
Floral Embroidered Haori Kimono, $52

The only thing more beautiful than the floral embroidery on this vintage haori kimono jacket is the butterfly lining on the inside.

Floral Embroidered Haori Kimono, $52 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Strange Magic Kimono, $345
Strange Magic Kimono, $345

This Free People piece can be worn as a jacket or a dress.

Strange Magic Kimono, $345 at Free People.

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Embroidered Kimono Top, $110
Embroidered Kimono Top, $110

Look closely and you'll see tiny black flowers embroidered into the fabric.

Embroidered Kimono Top, $110 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Beverly Blush Satin Embroidered Kimono, $72
Beverly Blush Satin Embroidered Kimono, $72

This breezy jacket looks like a standard blush duster—until you turn around.

Beverly Blush Satin Embroidered Kimono, $72 at Tobi.

Photo: Tobi.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Colorful Maple Leaves Vintage Kimono, $33
Colorful Maple Leaves Vintage Kimono, $33

Shop this traditional haori kimono jacket—or others like it—at the Japanese Etsy boutique VintageWasabi.

Colorful Maple Leaves Vintage Kimono, $33 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Arabella Embroidered Jacket, $148
Arabella Embroidered Jacket, $148

This bright goldenrod color will pair well with accessories in any color.

Arabella Embroidered Jacket, $148 at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Fringed Floral-Embroidered Kimono, $21
Fringed Floral-Embroidered Kimono, $21

A short-sleeve, fringed jacket for the person who wants to nod to the kimono trend without being too literal.

Fringed Floral-Embroidered Kimono, $21 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Pink Floral Embroidered Kimono, $98
Pink Floral Embroidered Kimono, $98

A pretty pink jacket that will carry you from spring to summer—back to spring again.

Pink Floral Embroidered Kimono, $98 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | ONE by New Friends Colony Stargazer Kimono, $173
ONE by New Friends Colony Stargazer Kimono, $173

Translucent and covered in flowers.

ONE by New Friends Colony Stargazer Kimono, $173 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Fine Line Kimono, $650
Fine Line Kimono, $650

Adorned with beads, sequins, and bright embroidery, this jacket is sure to turn heads.

Fine Line Kimono, $650 at Free People.

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 21 Embroidered Kimonos to Wear on a Breezy Summer Day | Set Sails Kimono, $128
Set Sails Kimono, $128

Your favorite shawl got the embroidery treatment.

Set Sails Kimono, $128 at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie.

