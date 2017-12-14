Embellished Pants to Break You Out of Your Basic Skinny Jean Rut

Like many things in life, overuse can result in boredom. Such can be the case with denim. While it’ll always be a classic you rely on to complete many a look—particularly skinny cuts, which are universally chic—you may not always feel inspired by them. It might take a pair of embellished skinny pants, in a fabric other than basic blue or black denim, to get you excited about what you’re wearing from the waist down.

Skinny pants come in a huge variety of patterns, textures, and colors, while still maintaining their semi-snug fit through the legs and ankles. They’re the perfect pair of bottoms to pair with oversized sweaters, over-the-knee boots, or tucked-in boyfriend-inspired button-downs.

Ready to up your pants game? Check out these 17 pairs of non-snoozy skinny pants and all the street style inspo you’ll need to plan your outfits around them.