StyleCaster
Share

21 Reasons to Invest in an Intricate Embellished Clutch

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Reasons to Invest in an Intricate Embellished Clutch

Lindsey Lanquist
by
5 Shares
21 Reasons to Invest in an Intricate Embellished Clutch
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

When it comes to purses, I like to keep things simple. I have one brown crossbody, one black crossbody and a bigger black tote—plus the gray backpack I carry to and from work most weekdays. With these four essential pieces, I’m usually set. I have something for any professional or casual setting, and since my purse collection is entirely made up of neutrals, matching my accessories to my outfits is never hard.

The only problem: I have zero party purses.

MORE: The Only Shoes We’re Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules

This didn’t dawn on me until early this summer, when I went to a wedding with my boyfriend. As I slipped into my pocketless maxi, I realized I had nowhere to put my phone, wallet or sunglasses. My brown crossbody was the closest I had to wedding-appropriate, and it definitely wasn’t.

It was then that I realized I needed to branch out of my minimalist approach to accessorizing: I needed a cute clutch, and I needed one fast.

MORE: Lucite Is the Colorless Accessory Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

Thankfully, clutches are everywhere in the summer—and this season favors bags covered in embroidery, beads and other embellishments. In an hourlong search for an embroidered clutch online, I found a bunch I absolutely loved. And even better: Since the season’s nearing a close, many of them were on sale.

Below, you’ll find 21 of the cutest embellished clutch bags around. Stock up on some of these, and you (and I) will never be caught party purse-less again.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Dakote Embellished Clutch

Beads on beads on beads.

Dakote embellished clutch, $118 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Les Petits Joueurs Palm Tree Fringe Clutch

A tropical print that's abstracted just enough.

Les Petits Joueurs palm tree fringe clutch, $290 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Sam Edelman Hilda Metal Box

You could tell people you got this at a flea market in some idyllic vacation destination, and they'd 100 percent believe you.

Sam Edelman Hilda metal box, $79 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Sam Edelman Pruden Pouch

The pop of color(s) any all black outfit needs.

Sam Edelman Pruden pouch, $128 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Shashi Leela Clutch

Neutral enough to wear with anything; embellished enough to make a statement when you do.

Shashi Leela clutch, $88 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Santi Beaded Minaudiere

Catch me carrying this at every party I attend for the rest of the year.

Santi Beaded Minaudiere, $192 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Gedebe Boxy Clutch

Kitschy-chic.

Gedebe Boxy clutch, $880 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Blue Wings Clutch

The perfect palette for late summer.

Blue Wings clutch, $68 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Serpui Marie Mia Toucan Clutch

This embroidered clutch is sure to add some personality to any simple summer ensemble.

Serpui Marie Mia toucan clutch, $274 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Star Mela Manali Purse

Have you ever seen pom-poms look so edgy-bohemian-cute?

Star Mela Manali purse, $72 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Sundry Amour Pouch

Because you don't have to be a maximalist to appreciate a little embellishment.

Sundry Amour pouch, $64 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Kooreloo Hollywood Babe Shoulder Bag

Because texture in a washed-out palette is dynamic AF.

Kooreloo Hollywood Babe shoulder bag, $715 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Moroccan Tile Print Clutch

Intricately embroidered on the front, with a simple floral pattern on the back.

Moroccan tile print clutch, $48 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Kayu Veda Strawberry Clutch

Because even one thoughtfully placed embellishment goes a long way.

Kayu Veda strawberry clutch, $158 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Antonello Suni Rombi Clutch

An excellent addition to any black-on-black ensemble.

Antonello Suni Rombi clutch, $425 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Gedebe Cactus Cliky Bag

Who can resist a cactus-covered clutch?

Gedebe Cactus Cliky bag, $148 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Sam Edelman Ezrah Beaded Pouch

Fringy, beaded and rainbow—the perfect way in to any maximalist's heart.

Sam Edelman Ezrah beaded pouch, $58 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Lizzie Fortunato Abstract Eye Zip Pouch

Sort of embellished. Very cool.

Lizzie Fortunato Abstract Eye zip pouch, $117 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Kayu Amelia Clutch

Why not carry a clutch that's lined with fringe?

Kayu Amelia clutch, $63 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
The Way U La Playa Clutch

Carry this clutch while it's still hot enough to justify wearing all rainbow everything.

The Way U La Playa clutch, $121 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Sensi Studio Beaded Clutch

Not your average straw bag.

Sensi Studio beaded clutch, $107 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Most $$$ Celeb Engagement Rings We've Ever Seen

The Most $$$ Celeb Engagement Rings We've Ever Seen
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Intricate Embellished Clutches to Snag Before Summer Ends
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share