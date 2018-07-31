21 Reasons to Invest in an Intricate Embellished Clutch

When it comes to purses, I like to keep things simple. I have one brown crossbody, one black crossbody and a bigger black tote—plus the gray backpack I carry to and from work most weekdays. With these four essential pieces, I’m usually set. I have something for any professional or casual setting, and since my purse collection is entirely made up of neutrals, matching my accessories to my outfits is never hard.
The only problem: I have zero party purses.
This didn’t dawn on me until early this summer, when I went to a wedding with my boyfriend. As I slipped into my pocketless maxi, I realized I had nowhere to put my phone, wallet or sunglasses. My brown crossbody was the closest I had to wedding-appropriate, and it definitely wasn’t.
It was then that I realized I needed to branch out of my minimalist approach to accessorizing: I needed a cute clutch, and I needed one fast.
Thankfully, clutches are everywhere in the summer—and this season favors bags covered in embroidery, beads and other embellishments. In an hourlong search for an embroidered clutch online, I found a bunch I absolutely loved. And even better: Since the season’s nearing a close, many of them were on sale.
Below, you’ll find 21 of the cutest embellished clutch bags around. Stock up on some of these, and you (and I) will never be caught party purse-less again.
Dakote Embellished Clutch
Beads on beads on beads.
Dakote embellished clutch, $118 at Anthropologie
Les Petits Joueurs Palm Tree Fringe Clutch
A tropical print that's abstracted just enough.
Les Petits Joueurs palm tree fringe clutch, $290 at Shopbop
Sam Edelman Hilda Metal Box
You could tell people you got this at a flea market in some idyllic vacation destination, and they'd 100 percent believe you.
Sam Edelman Hilda metal box, $79 at Shopbop
Sam Edelman Pruden Pouch
The pop of color(s) any all black outfit needs.
Sam Edelman Pruden pouch, $128 at Shopbop
Shashi Leela Clutch
Neutral enough to wear with anything; embellished enough to make a statement when you do.
Shashi Leela clutch, $88 at Revolve
Santi Beaded Minaudiere
Catch me carrying this at every party I attend for the rest of the year.
Santi Beaded Minaudiere, $192 at Shopbop
Gedebe Boxy Clutch
Kitschy-chic.
Gedebe Boxy clutch, $880 at Shopbop
Blue Wings Clutch
The perfect palette for late summer.
Blue Wings clutch, $68 at Anthropologie
Serpui Marie Mia Toucan Clutch
This embroidered clutch is sure to add some personality to any simple summer ensemble.
Serpui Marie Mia toucan clutch, $274 at Shopbop
Star Mela Manali Purse
Have you ever seen pom-poms look so edgy-bohemian-cute?
Star Mela Manali purse, $72 at Shopbop
Sundry Amour Pouch
Because you don't have to be a maximalist to appreciate a little embellishment.
Sundry Amour pouch, $64 at Shopbop
Kooreloo Hollywood Babe Shoulder Bag
Because texture in a washed-out palette is dynamic AF.
Kooreloo Hollywood Babe shoulder bag, $715 at Shopbop
Moroccan Tile Print Clutch
Intricately embroidered on the front, with a simple floral pattern on the back.
Moroccan tile print clutch, $48 at Anthropologie
Kayu Veda Strawberry Clutch
Because even one thoughtfully placed embellishment goes a long way.
Kayu Veda strawberry clutch, $158 at Shopbop
Antonello Suni Rombi Clutch
An excellent addition to any black-on-black ensemble.
Antonello Suni Rombi clutch, $425 at Shopbop
Gedebe Cactus Cliky Bag
Who can resist a cactus-covered clutch?
Gedebe Cactus Cliky bag, $148 at Shopbop
Sam Edelman Ezrah Beaded Pouch
Fringy, beaded and rainbow—the perfect way in to any maximalist's heart.
Sam Edelman Ezrah beaded pouch, $58 at Shopbop
Lizzie Fortunato Abstract Eye Zip Pouch
Sort of embellished. Very cool.
Lizzie Fortunato Abstract Eye zip pouch, $117 at Shopbop
Kayu Amelia Clutch
Why not carry a clutch that's lined with fringe?
Kayu Amelia clutch, $63 at Shopbop
The Way U La Playa Clutch
Sensi Studio Beaded Clutch
Not your average straw bag.
Sensi Studio beaded clutch, $107 at Revolve
