10 of the Most Embarrassing Celebrity Sponsored Instagrams

Photo: Getty Images

These days, celebrities make just as much (if not more) money from sponsored Instagram posts than what they bring at from their day jobs. From “Bachelor” alums to major supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is cashing in their hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers for big bucks from companies like Fit Tea, SugarBearHair, and others.

MORE: 10 Times Fans Hilariously Mistook Celebrities for Other Celebrities

And while a Fit Tea selfie might throw off a celebrity’s highly curated Instagram aesthetic, the return cash is likely worth it. (Kim Kardashian reportedly makes up to $500,000 per sponsored Instagram, while actress Busy Philipps admitted in April that she makes more money from brand deals than by acting.)

With all this cash coming in, celebrities have found unique ways to seamlessly pimp their products while still staying true to their Instagram brand. From Bella Hadid‘s photoshopped deviled eggs to Kendall Jenner‘s teethless toothpaste ad, ahead are 10 of the most embarrassingly obvious and awkward celebrity sponsored Instagrams. #NotSponsored

Bella Hadid

When Bella Hadid photoshopped a tray of deviled eggs on her hand to shill out Postmates.

Do you get your Toothpaste delivered? @hismileteeth #teethwhitening #hismile #ad

Kendall Jenner

When Kendall Jenner wanted us to buy toothpaste without showing her teeth.

Scott Disick

When Scott Disick accidentally copied and pasted his team's sponcon directions into his Instagram caption.

Danielle Jonas

When Danielle Jonas used her 1 million Instagram followers to promote... the National Pork Board?

Naomi Campbell

When Naomi Campbell sponsored footwear by putting them on her hands.

La La

When La La Anthony tried selling us on baking soda exfoliator.

Having a spot of @lyfe_tea (British accent) #healthkick #lyfetea

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Hilary Duff

When Hilary Duff couldn't think of anything better than "(British accent)."

Rachel Lindsay

When "The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's first Instagram post with her fiancé was a spon for Dunkin' Donuts.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

When Jesse Tyler Ferguson got candid about his heartburn problems in the name of spon.

Candace Cameron Bure

When Candace Cameron Bure wanted us to buy bagged tuna.

