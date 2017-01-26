The 27 Most Embarrassing Celebrity Moments at Award Shows

Wardrobe malfunctions, teleprompter fails, epic tumbles, and that exceptionally awkward Emma Stone hug: Awards shows are embarrassing. Cringeworthy. Sometimes even painful to watch. And since the SAG Awards are this Sunday (at 8 p.m. EST, but who’s counting?), we thought we’d take a little trip down memory lane to recount the most embarrassing celebrity moments at awards shows ever.
To be honest, we’re semi-regretting our deep dive, because some of these situations were so uncomfortable and thorny that it really is hard to look, even though they’re now in the past. (Thank God.) Most recently, there was that time Emma Stone tried hugging the director of La La Land, Damien Chazelle, as he was going in for a kiss from his girlfriend—yeah, not good. Or what about when Jennifer Lawrence fell up the stairs at the Oscars? Ahead, the 27 most embarrassing celebrity award show fails of all time.
Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera
This is a true deep dive, but we'd be remiss if we didn't kick things off back in 2003, the moment just after Britney Spears and Madonna shared a passionate kiss. But then Madge proceeded to pivot to her left and plant one on Christina Aguilera, and though Brit Brit was a good sport about the whole thing, you can tell by her smile that she feels a little awkward. And jealous—even if it's just about getting the attention deflected. Don't worry, though, Brit: All anyone remembers is the kiss with you and Madonna anyway.
Katy Perry
There's no doubt that Katy Perry stole the show at the 2008 Latin America Awards when she dove into a giant cake and inevitably slipped on icing … several times.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart dropped (and broke) her Golden Popcorn statue at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards. Uh, oops.
Kanye West and Taylor Swift
Throwback to the unforgettable moment when Kanye West stole Taylor Swift's moment ("Imma let you finish, but …") at the 2009 MTV Music Awards.
Lady Gaga
Few can forget the moment Lady Gaga wore a dress made of raw beef, more commonly known as the "meat dress" to the 2010 MTV Music Awards. This is not so much embarrassing as it is a serious WTF moment, but when you think about how many animals were killed to fashion an inedible dress, well—that's pretty embarrassing.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage at the 2010 ShoWest convention in Las Vegas, which is not so much an award show as a movie theater industry exposition, but—we digress. Suffice it to say that this moment was beyond embarrassing; luckily, she saved herself from complete exposure.
James Franco and Anne Hathaway
Polar opposites Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted the 2011 Oscars, and it was a major fail. From start to finish. The whole award show was embarrassing.
Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis
Justine Timberlake and Mila Kunis got a little too handsy onstage at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence tripped and fell up the stairs on her way to receive her award for Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Adrien Brody and Halle Berry
Adrien Brody planted a surprise kiss (his first mistake) on Halle Berry (second mistake) at the 2013 Oscars. Halle was not prepared.
Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus
At the 2013 VMAs, Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus teamed together for an infamous performance in which Cyrus fully embraced her role as the twerk queen … all over Thicke.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj's wardrobe malfunction at the 2014 VMAs shocked the audience as she desperately worked to keep herself from being exposed.
Ian Somerhalder and Ariana Grande
Ian Somerhalder tried to kiss Ariana Grande during the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, and she awkwardly tried to avoid the encounter, which made it even more awkward. PSA: Don't try to surprise-kiss anyone.
Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie
Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie dealt with a teleprompter malfunction at the 2014 Golden Globes when the wrong speech was put on the screen.
John Travolta
John Travolta introduced Idina Menzel as "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars. Uh, just—no.
Cate Blanchett
Technology cannot be trusted. At the 2014 SAG Awards, Cate Blanchett expressed her anger at the teleprompter when it almost instantly cut her off during her speech.
Neil Patrick Harris
At the Oscars in 2015, Neil Patrick Harris re-enacted a scene from the Best Picture winner, Birdman, by showing up on stage in his underwear. Of course.
Naomi Watts and Emma Watson
Naomi Watts made quite an entrance at the 2015 SAG Awards when she tripped over Emma Watson's dress onstage.
Madonna
Madonna fell off the stage and down a few stairs (backwards!) during her performance at the 2015 Brit Awards.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm crawled onto the stage at the 2015 Emmy Awards to accept his award for his role of Don Draper on Mad Men. Why? We don't know for sure, but after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series seven years in a row, he finally won. And if that's not reason to crawl onstage, we don't know what is.
Stacey Dash
At the 2016 Oscars—hashtagged #OscarsSoWhite—Stacey Dash made an extremely tone-deaf joke. "Happy Black History Month," she said. The audience collectively cringed—and let's just say no one really gave that one any applause.
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle, and Olivia Hamilton
Emma Stone got caught in a very (very) awkward hug at the Golden Globes this year. As La La Land director Damien Chazelle was announced as the Best Director winner, Stone thought it would be a good time to go in for a hug—at the exact same time he kissed his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton. That's not how you hug, Emma! To make matters worse: Ryan Gosling was in the background, witness to the madness. Here's a video of the whole debacle.
Kristen Bell
Teleprompters are officially the worst, and we're sure that Kristen Bell agrees. At the 2017 People's Choice Awards, Bell's teleprompter failed her while she was introducing Tyler Perry. The burning question, though: Was she wearing a butt pad, as she did to the Golden Globes?
