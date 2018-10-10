Elsa Hosk Looks Like an IRL Angel with Her Natural Curls in This Makeup-Free Selfie

Elsa Hosk is one of 13 Victoria’s Secret angels, but little did we know that she’s a goddess IRL too. The 29-year-old model took to her Instagram on Tuesday to show off her natural blonde curls and fresh face in a minimal-makeup selfie.

The picture featured the Swedish model with in the backseat of a car, with messy blonde hair and an almost-makeup-free face. Aside from a hint of mascara, it looks like Hosk kept most of her face bare, allowing for fans to see the faint strip of freckles along her cheeks and nose.

Hosk also highlighted her curly blonde hair (a nice break from her usual Victoria’s Secret waves) in her caption, which poke fun at her tiredness that day. “Hiding behind these curls because I’m 💤💤 today 😌” Hosk wrote.

She might not have been entirely makeup-free, but Hosk definitely inspired us to go au naturel this fall.