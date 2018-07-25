Somehow, Elsa Hosk’s Outfit Has Us Daydreaming About Cooler Weather

It’s no secret that international supermodel Elsa Hosk can pull off anything. From straight-up lingerie to this bizarre royal cape, the VS Angel’s wardrobe is certainly enviable—and what’s perhaps even more enviable is her ability to wear it all without looking like she got dressed in the dark.

At this point, we expect Elsa Hosk to step out in seriously bold attire, so it’s pretty hard for her to shock us. But even we have to admit her latest ensemble is downright surprising: She dressed for fall in the middle of summer.

🌹🗽🌹 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Hosk’s look is nothing short of “the breakfast-for-dinner” of outfits. There’s something so wrong, yet so right about it. And we never thought we’d say this, but it actually has us dreaming of cooler weather (so we can copy her style head to toe, obviously).

Her blazer is sleek and boxy—the complement we never knew we needed for a vintage T-shirt and high-waisted black jeans. And can we talk about those boots? A daring red, they elevate her outfit to a 10.

Want her look? So do we. But we can’t bear it in this heat, so it looks like we’ll have to wait for fall to rock this ensemble. In the meantime, buy it—you can’t wear it if you don’t have it.

Black sunglasses, $37 at Princess Polly

Gray plaid blazer, $108 at Modern Citizen

Vintage Santana concert t-shirt, $22 on eBay

Red quilted crossbody bag, $150 at Saks Off 5th

Black leather belt, $39 at Nordstrom

Black mom jeans, $25 at Boohoo

Slouch pointed knee boots, $36 at ASOS