ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style

Monday night, ELLE Magazine hosted its 25th annual Women in Hollywood event—an awards ceremony recognizing and celebrating some of the industry’s most incredible women.

The guest list was exactly as stacked as you’d expect, with Mindy Kaling hosting; Jennifer Lopez, Ellen Pompeo, James Corden, Lena Waithe and Sandra Bullock presenting; and Lady Gaga, Mia Farrow, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Charlize Theron, Angela Bassett, Keira Knightley and Yara Shahidi being honored for their efforts.

Other notable guests included: Juliette Lewis, Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox, Holland Taylor and Cole Sprouse—plus, you know, tons of others, too.

Though the event’s priority was to celebrate some of Hollywood’s most notable and accomplished women, fashion was on full display, as well. Lady Gaga donned an oversized suit—a choice that was as political as it was sartorial.

“In this suit, I felt like me today,” Lady Gaga acknowledged in her speech. “As a sexual assault survivor…who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I want to take the power back. Today, I wear the pants.”

Other guests—Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale, to name a few—turned out in dresses resembling overalls, head-turning bows and jumpsuits with built-in capes (respectively). Every look was incredibly eye-catching, with each guest offering new takes on self-expression through style.

If last night’s event fell off your radar, don’t fret—we’ve rounded up some of the most head-turning looks from ELLE’s Women in Hollywood red carpet. Starting flipping through our slideshow; your vicarious tour awaits.