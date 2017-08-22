Elle Fanning Debuts New Chestnut Brown Hair for Fall

As the days get darker, so does Elle Fanning‘s hair. After years of sporting her signature summery blonde, the 19-year-old actress is switching things up with chestnut brown hair.

While we’ve gotten used to celebrity hair fake-outs these days (ie: Lily-Rose Depp, Rihanna, Ariana Grande), it looks like Fanning’s brown tresses are the real deal—or so we hope. Fanning’s makeup artist, Erin Ayanian Monroe, showed off the look on Instagram on Saturday with the caption: “It was such fun doing a makeup to harmonize with her darker hair color.”

In the photo, Fanning wears her shoulder-length brown hair in loose beachy waves, with a dramatic cat eye and peachy lips and cheeks.

This isn’t the first time the actress has experimented with non-blonde hues: In a 2016 interview with Vogue UK, Fanning identified herself as a hair chameleon who has had pink and red hair in the past. Still, given the damage frequent dyeing can do, Fanning took a long break to let her hair recover.

“I’ve had it pink, and red and brunette. I like to experiment.” Fanning said. “I really try to take good care of my hair. I have dyed it a lot of different colors which can be scary as you don’t want to ruin it. It’s hard to keep it in good form.”