Elle Fanning Just Made Her Modeling Debut, and We’re Seriously Impressed

It can take models years before they walk in a high-profile fashion show—let alone for fan-favorite Italian brand, Miu Miu. However, that wasn’t quite the case for 19-year-old Elle Fanning, who just opened and closed the brand’s Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection in Paris on Tuesday morning.

You might recognize the actress-turned-model from movies like “Maleficent” or “Neon Demon”, but it’s her older sister, Dakota Fanning, who you might know best. However, Elle has never been one to hide in her sister’s shadow, so we can’t say we’re surprised to see her in a new field.

For Fanning’s first-ever stroll down the catwalk, she looked poised, in control, and like she belonged with the rest of the top models strutting before and after her. Her opening outfit was an oversized camel, Western-inspired jacket that acted as a dress. The rest of her look was (literally) tied together with a blue sheer scarf wrapped around her neck. She nonchalantly kept her hands in her pockets as if this were her hundredth time.

When she finally came back around, she was once again in an oversized jacket, but this time it was tweed and black leather. Peeking out from the top of jacket, you can see a blue sweater with a button up layered underneath. And it wouldn’t be a complete outfit without a green sheer scarf looped around the neck.

The rest of the collection featured more oversized jackets, eclectic prints, and familiar faces like Adwoa Aboah and Kaia Gerber. After Fanning’s years of walking red carpets it seems like the young multi-talented star may have another budding career coming her way. We can’t wait to see what she does next.