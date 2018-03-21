Elizabeth Olsen Called Out a Magazine for Drastically Photoshopping Her Face

Between Lili Reinhart‘s recent Photoshop disaster with Cosmopolitan Philippines and Paris Jackson‘s tattoo-less ads for Calvin Klein, it’s clear that no celebrity is immune to drastic retouching. The latest victim? Elizabeth Olsen, who called out Empire magazine on Tuesday for editing her face beyond recognition on its May 2018 cover.

The cover, which was to promote Olsen’s upcoming film, “Avengers: Infinity War,” featured the 28-year-old actress and three of her Marvel peers, Benedict Cumberbatch, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista. The cover also included each of the actors in their character’s costume, with Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Olsen posted the cover on her Instagram, but instead of celebrating the picture, she threw some subtle shade at the Photoshop in her caption. “Does this look like me?” Olsen wrote, along with the film’s premiere date and a few related hashtags.

Of course, the Marvel star wasn’t the only one who noticed something off with her face on Empire‘s cover. After she posted the picture, Olsen’s Instagram comments were flooded with fans supporting Olsen’s natural beauty and criticizing Empire for altering her features. A few comments included:

“I’m sorry to see that a natural beauty like you got photoshopped, especially you who doesn’t deserve it. They really over did it like they do sooo often, actually I am sick of it. How can we and the younger generation live up to those expectations that we see in magazines were every model, actress or person in the spotlight gets photoshopped what qualities shows us that nothing. It shows us that no matter what you do you will never be enough.”

“no it doesn’t i hate photoshop, what is the point you’re literally stunning.”

“You are absolutely stunning I don’t understand why they would attempt to edit the photo in the first place 🤔”

We agree with Olsen’s fans. Someone’s natural beauty far outweighs what a computer can do. Unlike other Marvel characters which require CGI for authenticity, Olsen’s character looks like a human, so we’re confused as to why Empire would Photoshop her features like that. So far, the magazine hasn’t responded, but we hope it takes the criticism to heart.