14 Surprisingly Elegant Meals You Can Throw on the Grill

July is national grilling month, which makes sense—it’s the best time of the year to cook outside. When the weather outside is hot and humid, the last thing we want to do is turn on the oven or stand over the stove to make dinner, so bringing things outdoors is the natural solution.

Whether you have a charcoal or gas grill, these easy grill recipes will make your summer way more delicious. From marinated porn and chicken skewers to thick, marinated tofu “steaks,” pretty much everything tastes better after sizzling over a hot grill. You can even make dessert—the intense heat caramelizes fruit so it tastes more like candy than like something plucked off a tree.

Served with a fresh salad or corn on the cob, these surprisingly elegant easy grill recipes are bound to become your seasonal favorites. So, fire up the grill, get your favorite tongs ready, and prepare to welcome summer in the tastiest way possible.

Originally posted on SheKnows.