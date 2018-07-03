14 Surprisingly Elegant Meals You Can Throw on the Grill

July is national grilling month, which makes sense—it’s the best time of the year to cook outside. When the weather outside is hot and humid, the last thing we want to do is turn on the oven or stand over the stove to make dinner, so bringing things outdoors is the natural solution.
Whether you have a charcoal or gas grill, these easy grill recipes will make your summer way more delicious. From marinated porn and chicken skewers to thick, marinated tofu “steaks,” pretty much everything tastes better after sizzling over a hot grill. You can even make dessert—the intense heat caramelizes fruit so it tastes more like candy than like something plucked off a tree.
Served with a fresh salad or corn on the cob, these surprisingly elegant easy grill recipes are bound to become your seasonal favorites. So, fire up the grill, get your favorite tongs ready, and prepare to welcome summer in the tastiest way possible.
Grilled Potato Salad Skewers With Zucchini
Potato salad is a barbecue classic, but you can make it even better by threading the potatoes onto skewers and cooking them over the grill. Topped with chopped scallions and a creamy sauce, this dish is so good it could pass as a main course.
Barbecue Grilled Pineapple and Tofu Kebabs
Cubed tofu and chunks of pineapple are brushed with barbecue sauce and grilled to make this smoky, satisfying vegetarian meal. Serve it alone, with rice or stuffed inside pita pockets.
Crispy Grilled Pork Belly Wraps
Marinated pork belly gets crispy, juicy and delicious on the grill. Wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves with a spicy dipping sauce, it's a surprisingly refreshing meal.
Chimichurri Shrimp Skewers
Shrimp cook up on the grill in minutes, making them a perfect summer weeknight meal. Pair them with a tangy, herbaceous chimichurri sauce, and you'll want to lick your plate when you're done.
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Legs
Cheesy, garlic-infused chicken legs are even better than Buffalo wings when you're serving a summery supper. Pair them with some ice-cold beer, and you've got a guaranteed hit.
Grilled Tofu Steaks
Marinated in brown sugar and spices, pressed tofu lives up to its fullest potential after a trip to the grill. Served with a roasted cashew and mango salsa, this dish is so satisfying even carnivores will love it.
Grilled Sweet Chili Chicken and Mango Salad
Salmon Zucchini Skewers With Broad Bean Dip
Succulent salmon is perfect for the grill — its luscious texture never dries out. Pair it with some seasonal grilled veggies and fresh broad bean dip for extra creaminess.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Fish tacos are always tasty, but when you're craving something lighter, swap the heavy fried fish for tender grilled fillets instead. Topped with a bright slaw of carrot and jalapeño, you'll want to make enough of these tacos for second helpings all around.
Honey Barbecue Pork Souvlaki With Grilled Lemons
Char-grilled lemons add a burst of bright freshness that helps balance out the sticky-sweet barbecue sauce coating each bite of this smoky pork. Serve it with a cool and creamy tzatziki sauce for dipping.
Grilled Veggies and Halloumi Over Zoodles
Salty, squeaky halloumi is served with tender grilled veggies in this light, fresh meal. A bed of lightly sautéed zoodles sprinkled with Parmesan cheese rounds it out.
Grilled Meatball Subs
In the winter, we like our meatballs slow-simmered in marinara. But in the summer, we put our meatballs on the grill, where they get charred and caramelized to perfection, bringing a totally new flavor to your meatball subs.
Grilled Cocktail Oysters
Oysters on the grill are even better when served with charred tomato butter and horseradish-infused cheddar cheese.
Grilled Bananas With Coconut Milk Caramel Dip
Even dessert is made better on the grill. Mini bananas get caramelized and craveable on the heat, then get dunked into a decadent coconut milk caramel in this sweet recipe.
