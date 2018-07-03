StyleCaster
14 Surprisingly Elegant Meals You Can Throw on the Grill

by
Chicken Mango Salad
Photo: Get Inspired Everyday

July is national grilling month, which makes sense—it’s the best time of the year to cook outside. When the weather outside is hot and humid, the last thing we want to do is turn on the oven or stand over the stove to make dinner, so bringing things outdoors is the natural solution.

Whether you have a charcoal or gas grill, these easy grill recipes will make your summer way more delicious. From marinated porn and chicken skewers to thick, marinated tofu “steaks,” pretty much everything tastes better after sizzling over a hot grill. You can even make dessert—the intense heat caramelizes fruit so it tastes more like candy than like something plucked off a tree.

Served with a fresh salad or corn on the cob, these surprisingly elegant easy grill recipes are bound to become your seasonal favorites. So, fire up the grill, get your favorite tongs ready, and prepare to welcome summer in the tastiest way possible.

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Potato Salad Skewers With Zucchini
Grilled Potato Salad Skewers With Zucchini

Potato salad is a barbecue classic, but you can make it even better by threading the potatoes onto skewers and cooking them over the grill. Topped with chopped scallions and a creamy sauce, this dish is so good it could pass as a main course.

Photo: A Grateful Meal.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Barbecue Grilled Pineapple & Tofu Kebabs
Barbecue Grilled Pineapple and Tofu Kebabs

Cubed tofu and chunks of pineapple are brushed with barbecue sauce and grilled to make this smoky, satisfying vegetarian meal. Serve it alone, with rice or stuffed inside pita pockets.

Photo: Simply Quinoa.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Crispy Grilled Pork Belly Wraps
Crispy Grilled Pork Belly Wraps

Marinated pork belly gets crispy, juicy and delicious on the grill. Wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves with a spicy dipping sauce, it's a surprisingly refreshing meal.

Photo: Lindsey Eats LA.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Chimichurri Shrimp Skewers
Chimichurri Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp cook up on the grill in minutes, making them a perfect summer weeknight meal. Pair them with a tangy, herbaceous chimichurri sauce, and you'll want to lick your plate when you're done.

Photo: Whitney Bond.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Legs
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Legs

Cheesy, garlic-infused chicken legs are even better than Buffalo wings when you're serving a summery supper. Pair them with some ice-cold beer, and you've got a guaranteed hit.

Photo: Gimme Some Grilling.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Tofu Steaks
Grilled Tofu Steaks

Marinated in brown sugar and spices, pressed tofu lives up to its fullest potential after a trip to the grill. Served with a roasted cashew and mango salsa, this dish is so satisfying even carnivores will love it.

Photo: Veggies Save The Day.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Sweet Chili Chicken & Mango Salad
Grilled Sweet Chili Chicken and Mango Salad

The one-two punch of grilled sweet chili chicken and juicy mango makes this one salad you'll never tire of eating.

Photo: Get Inspired Everyday.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Salmon Zucchini Skewers With Broad Bean Dip
Salmon Zucchini Skewers With Broad Bean Dip

Succulent salmon is perfect for the grill — its luscious texture never dries out. Pair it with some seasonal grilled veggies and fresh broad bean dip for extra creaminess.

Photo: Natural Kitchen Adventures.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are always tasty, but when you're craving something lighter, swap the heavy fried fish for tender grilled fillets instead. Topped with a bright slaw of carrot and jalapeño, you'll want to make enough of these tacos for second helpings all around.

Photo: The Original Dish.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Honey Barbecue Pork Souvlaki With Grilled Lemons
Honey Barbecue Pork Souvlaki With Grilled Lemons

Char-grilled lemons add a burst of bright freshness that helps balance out the sticky-sweet barbecue sauce coating each bite of this smoky pork. Serve it with a cool and creamy tzatziki sauce for dipping.

Photo: Innocent Delight.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Veggies & Halloumi Over Zoodles
Grilled Veggies and Halloumi Over Zoodles

Salty, squeaky halloumi is served with tender grilled veggies in this light, fresh meal. A bed of lightly sautéed zoodles sprinkled with Parmesan cheese rounds it out.

Photo: The Wimpy Vegetarian.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Meatball Subs
Grilled Meatball Subs

In the winter, we like our meatballs slow-simmered in marinara. But in the summer, we put our meatballs on the grill, where they get charred and caramelized to perfection, bringing a totally new flavor to your meatball subs.

Photo: The Modern Proper.
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Cocktail Oysters
Grilled Cocktail Oysters

Oysters on the grill are even better when served with charred tomato butter and horseradish-infused cheddar cheese.

Photo: Bite Punch
STYLECASTER | National Grilling Month | Grilled Bananas With Coconut Milk Caramel Dip
Grilled Bananas With Coconut Milk Caramel Dip

Even dessert is made better on the grill. Mini bananas get caramelized and craveable on the heat, then get dunked into a decadent coconut milk caramel in this sweet recipe.

Photo: The Jolly Hostess.

