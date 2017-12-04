StyleCaster
Share

20 Egg-Free Desserts That are Surprisingly Delicious

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Egg-Free Desserts That are Surprisingly Delicious

Kristen Bousquet
by
1 Shares
STYLECASTER | Egg-Free Desserts
20 Start slideshow
http://www.onecleverchef.com/raspberry-dark-chocolate-protein-brownies/: One Clever Chef

Being on an egg-free diet can be tough—especially when it comes to dessert. Whether you’re vegan or have an egg allergy, you probably have to bring your own desserts to get-togethers, as just about every dessert seems to include eggs in some way. But thanks to all the crafty and resourceful chefs and food bloggers sharing their brilliance online, there’s no shortage of egg-free desserts that are so good you’ll never even notice the missing ingredient.

MORE: 20 Copycat Recipes That Are Better Than the Original

From sweet Eggless Nutella Chocolate Cake to something a little less rich, like Sweet as Honey’s Healthy Raspberry Crumble Bars, the recipes all over Pinterest make it a no-brainer create indulgent desserts sans eggs. Need proof? Click through the slideshow ahead for some of our favorite egg-free dessert recipes.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Eggless Nutella Chocolate Cake

Photo: Munaty Cooking

Egg-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

Photo: Mel's Kitchen Cafe

Chewy Oatmeal Coconut Brown Sugar Anzac Biscuits

Photo: Averie Cooks

Ooey Gooey Brownies

Photo: Little House Living

Raspberry, Lime, and Coconut Cheesecake

Photo: Quite Good Food

3 Ingredient Dairy Free Fudge

Photo: The Pretty Bee

Healthy Raspberry Crumble Bars

Photo: Sweet as Honey

Homemade Thin Mints

Photo: Lexi's Clean Kitchen

Egg-Free Snickerdoodle Cookies

Photo: Baked by Rachel

Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Photo: Baker by Nature

Vegan Lemon Raspberry No-Bake Bars

Photo: Wife Mama Foodie

Paleo Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Photo: Jay's Baking Me Crazy

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Photo: Well Plated

Healthy Edible Egg-Free Unicorn Cookie Dough

Photo: The Big Man's World

Grain-Free Soft Ginger Molasses Cookies

Photo: The Real Food RDs

Soft Baked Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Photo: Mel's Kitchen Cafe

Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Protein Brownies

Photo: One Clever Chef

Healthy Sticky Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal

Photo: The Big Man's World

Vegan Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Photo: The Pretty Bee

Allergy-Friendly Snickerdoodle Rice Krispies

Photo: Allergy Awesomeness

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Just In: Your December 2017 Horoscope

Just In: Your December 2017 Horoscope
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share