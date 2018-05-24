20 Lazy Summer Desserts for Easy Entertaining in a Pinch

On an uneventful Friday night, you decide to invite over some friends. As soon as you shoot out the group text, stress sets in as you realize you should probably offer your guests sort of snack to go with the wine and beer people will be drinking—but your fridge is empty. If you’re the type who enjoys last-minute entertaining, there’s a solution for this scenario: lazy summer desserts that everyone will obsess over, but require very little work.

From simple fruit-and-brownie skewers drizzled in melty chocolate sauce to no-bake desserts you can (honestly) whip up in 20 minutes or fewer, these seasonally-inspired desserts are decadent enough to impress your guests without taking the entire day to concoct.

Ahead, dig into some of our favorite easy-AF desserts to try this season.