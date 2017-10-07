StyleCaster
19 Easy Stir Fry Recipes to Make All Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Half Baked Harvest

What could be better than enjoying a homemade bowl of all your favorite things stir-fried up in a pan with a sweet or savory sauce to top it off? Oh, you know, just the fact that it took minimal ingredients to prepare, hardly any time at all, and requires almost no cooking experience.

We love stir frys all year round, but it’s especially satisfying to whip up these bowls up with warm, savory fall ingredients—like corn, squash, and broccoli. It’s finally time to ditch the takeout stir frys and experiment with your own this season.

Click through the slideshow for all the stir fry recipe inspo and ideas you’ll need to motivate you to make your own.

 

Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry

Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry

Photo: Dinner at the Zoo
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Sweet and Sticky Vegetable Stir Fry

Sweet and Sticky Vegetable Stir Fry

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Quick 15-Minute Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Quick 15-Minute Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Photo: Gimme Delicious
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Mushroom and Napa Cabbage Lime Stir Fry

Mushroom and Napa Cabbage Lime Stir Fry

Photo: Kimberly Snyder
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Peanut Sauce Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice

Peanut Sauce Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice

Photo: Eat Healthy, Eat Happy
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Ginger Chicken Asparagus Stir Fry

Ginger Chicken Asparagus Stir Fry

Photo: Fox and Briar
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Stir Fried Chicken and Bok Choy

Stir Fried Chicken and Bok Choy

Photo: A Mind Full Mom
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Spicy Chicken and Eggplant Stir Fry

Spicy Chicken and Eggplant Stir Fry

Photo: Center Cut Cook
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Beef Stir Fry with Ginger

Beef Stir Fry with Ginger

Photo: IBS Health
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Spicy Tenderstem and Peanut Noodle Stir Fry

Spicy Tenderstem and Peanut Noodle Stir Fry

Photo: Wallflower Kitchen
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Buckwheat Soba Noodles with Coconut-Lime Tofu

Buckwheat Soba Noodles with Coconut-Lime Tofu

Photo: Chef de Home
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Hoisin Stir Fry Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Hoisin Stir Fry Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Photo: Budget Bytes
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Udon Noodle Vegetable Stir Fry

Udon Noodle Vegetable Stir Fry

Photo: Garnish and Glaze
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Vegan Mongolian Noodles and Veggie Stir Fry in Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce

Vegan Mongolian Noodles and Veggie Stir Fry in Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce

Photo: Carve Your Craving
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Vegan Mongolian Noodles and Veggie Stir Fry in Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce

Chicken Rainbow Veggie Cauliflower Fried Rice

Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Honey Ginger Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

Honey Ginger Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

Photo: Pinch of Yum
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Kwe Tiau Ladna

Kwe Tiau Ladna

Photo: What to Cook Today
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Beef Stir Fry Recipe

Beef Stir Fry Recipe

Photo: Natasha's Kitchen
Easy Stir Fry Recipes: Quick 10-Minute Shrimp Teriyaki Stir Fry

Quick 10-Minute Shrimp Teriyaki Stir Fry

 

Photo: Gimme Delicious

