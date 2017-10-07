19 Easy Stir Fry Recipes to Make All Fall

What could be better than enjoying a homemade bowl of all your favorite things stir-fried up in a pan with a sweet or savory sauce to top it off? Oh, you know, just the fact that it took minimal ingredients to prepare, hardly any time at all, and requires almost no cooking experience.

We love stir frys all year round, but it’s especially satisfying to whip up these bowls up with warm, savory fall ingredients—like corn, squash, and broccoli. It’s finally time to ditch the takeout stir frys and experiment with your own this season.

Click through the slideshow for all the stir fry recipe inspo and ideas you’ll need to motivate you to make your own.