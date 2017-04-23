13 Weeknight Dinners That Make the Most of Spring Produce

By April, we’re all getting a little weary of heavy cold-weather meals and are more than ready for the crop of fresh produce popping up at the farmers market and grocery store. Still, it takes a minute to figure out your dinner game plan now that you’re ditching the go-to cheesy casseroles and bakes you relied on all winter.

The good news is that adding fresh spring ingredients definitely doesn’t have to derail your weeknight schedule. These speedy, tasty dinners are brimming with veggies and nutrients — and you can have it on the table in an hour or less. Seriously.