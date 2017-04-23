13 Weeknight Dinners That Make the Most of Spring Produce

By April, we’re all getting a little weary of heavy cold-weather meals and are more than ready for the crop of fresh produce popping up at the farmers market and grocery store. Still, it takes a minute to figure out your dinner game plan now that you’re ditching the go-to cheesy casseroles and bakes you relied on all winter.
The good news is that adding fresh spring ingredients definitely doesn’t have to derail your weeknight schedule. These speedy, tasty dinners are brimming with veggies and nutrients — and you can have it on the table in an hour or less. Seriously.
Spring pea pasta in basil-lemon sauce
Photo:
Cook With Manali
Ricotta-fava bean pita bites
Top pita bread with fava beans, creamy ricotta and bits of crispy prosciutto for a simple, healthy meal.
Photo:
Running to the Kitchen
Spring Buddha bowls
Roast spring veggies on a sheet pan, then serve over whole grains with Greek yogurt-tahini-turmeric sauce.
Photo:
Hello Glow
Strawberry, feta and chicken couscous
Photo:
Cooking for Keeps
Spring egg and chickpea salad
Photo:
Craving Something Healthy
Spring pasta salad with pesto and peas
Fresh pesto and sweet spring peas make each bite of this pasta like a little taste of warmer weather.
Photo:
The Iron You
Sesame chicken and asparagus salad
Lighten up your favorite sesame chicken by adding it to a salad full of fresh veggies.
Photo:
Simply Stacie
Maple-Dijon chicken and spring veggies
This dish of sheet pan maple-Dijon chicken with spring veggies is made even better thanks to bacon.
Photo:
Wholesomelicious
Spring tortellini soup
For those chilly spring nights, nothing hits the spot quite like this veggie-packed tortellini soup.
Photo:
Macheesmo
Spring veggie frittata with arugula
An easy frittata made with prosciutto, spring asparagus, green onions and cheese is a tasty hands-off dinner.
Photo:
How Sweet Eats
Spring Cobb salad
Grilled leeks and asparagus add a smoky flavor to this salad with poached eggs and chicken.
Photo:
Our Salty Kitchen
Asparagus tacos with radish salsa
Sautéed asparagus and beans are tucked inside tortillas and covered with radish salsa in this 30-minute recipe.
Photo:
Seasoned Vegetable
Ramp spaghetti
Arguably the easiest way to add spring veggies to your meals: Toss some with a simple spaghetti.
Photo:
Thyme and Love