30 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes to Warm You Up Because, Winter

Winter can be tolerable if you’re dealing with the excitement of pre-holidays, when the crisp chill in the air is still a novelty, and you don’t feel like your trapped indoors like the Torrance family in The Shining.

That all changes in the new year, when the reality sets in that we’ve still got months of this to go, which makes meal planning and shopping feel like a Herculean task. Fear not!

Thanks to the handy little invention known as the slow cooker (or crockpot, depending on what part of the country you’re in), you can literally dump a bunch of ingredients in it, set it, and come back hours later to a delicious, warming meal that helps you counter the chill.

While this doesn’t make winter any less cold or long, it certainly makes it more delicious. We’ve rounded up 30 easy, hearty recipes that anyone can master.

A version of this article originally appeared in January 2016.