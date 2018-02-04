StyleCaster
30 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes to Warm You Up Because, Winter

Beth Stebner
by
Winter can be tolerable if you’re dealing with the excitement of pre-holidays, when the crisp chill in the air is still a novelty, and you don’t feel like your trapped indoors like the Torrance family in The Shining.

That all changes in the new year, when the reality sets in that we’ve still got months of this to go, which makes meal planning and shopping feel like a Herculean task. Fear not!

MORE: 29 Copycat Recipes That Are Tastier Than the Original

Thanks to the handy little invention known as the slow cooker (or crockpot, depending on what part of the country you’re in), you can literally dump a bunch of ingredients in it, set it, and come back hours later to a delicious, warming meal that helps you counter the chill.

While this doesn’t make winter any less cold or long, it certainly makes it more delicious. We’ve rounded up 30 easy, hearty recipes that anyone can master.

A version of this article originally appeared in January 2016.

Slow Cooker Enchilada Quinoa

Recipe: Crème de la Crumb

Slow Cooker Creamy Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup

Recipe: Cooking Classy

Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

Recipe: Crème de la Crumb

Crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese with Zucchini Noodles

Recipe: Inspiralized

Slow Cooker Potato Corn Chowder

Recipe: Damn Delicious

Bloody Mary Slow Cooker Soup

Recipe: Jelly Toast Blog

Five Ingredient Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili

Recipe: Minimalist Baker

Slow Cooker Broccoli Cheese Soup

Recipe: Cooking Classy

Crockpot Turkey and Quinoa Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smile Sandwich

Slow Cooker Potato Soup

Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

Crockpot Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

Recipe: Damn Delicious

Roasted Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

Recipe: Foodie Crush

Homemade Cheesy Chili

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

Slow Cooker Lasagna

Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

Moroccan Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew

Recipe: A Couple Cooks

Slow Cooker Meatball and Sweet Potato Soup with Kale

Recipe: Smile Sandwich

Crockpot Braised Beef Ragu with Polenta

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

Quick Chicken Ramen

Recipe: Jelly Toast Blog

Slow Cooker Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes

Recipe: Damn Delicious

Quinoa Black Bean Chili

Recipe: A Couple Cooks

Italian Lentil Soup

Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

Crockpot Vegetarian Chili

Recipe: A Couple Cooks

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken and Rice

Recipe: Damn Delicious

Crockpot Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

Slow Cooker Black Bean Chili

Recipe: A Couple Cooks

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Recipe: Spoon Fork Bacon

Hearty and Healthy Crockpot Turkey Chili

Recipe: Sarcastic Cooking

Slow Cooker Tomato, Kale, and Quinoa Soup

Recipe: Damn Delicious

Crockpot Vegetarian Chili with Quinoa

Recipe: Joyful Healthy Eats

