25 Low-Carb Breakfasts That Won’t Make You Feel Like the Annoying Dieter

Photo: Naturally Ella

If you’re a carb-o-holic like I am, in addition to a breakfast lover—c’mon, there’s no better meal!—the idea of eliminating all carbs from my morning is laughable. Avocado toast and cereal are, like, half the reason I get out of bed most days. The whole paleo diet craze is normally my worst nightmare.

Still, as much as I love a good empty calorie, what’s better than something that tastes good and gives you enough energy (sup, protein) so you don’t need a snack before lunch? That’s something I can’t say my carb-y cereal does.

And if these 25 scrumptious-looking breakfast bowls, bars, frittatas, and casseroles are any indication, you don’t have to give up great taste and that full feeling in order to eat healthy in the AM. Scroll through and steal these awesome, healthy, low-carb breakfast recipes.

Originally published August 2016. Updated September 2017.

Brussels Sprouts and Eggs

Naturally Ella

Paleo Egg Cups with Asparagus and Bacon

A Healthy Life for Me

Collard Green Breakfast Burrito

Dishing up the Dirt

Smoked Salmon Egg Stuffed Avocados

Fresh Planet Flavor

Stuffed Breakfast Peppers

Paleo Leap

Polenta Bowl with Garlicky Summer Squash and Kale

Dishing up the Dirt

Spinach Mushroom and Egg White Frittata

Foodie Crush

Mexican Sweet Potato Egg Boats

Wicked Spatula

Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelet with Spinach and Avocado

Cooking and Beer

Oatmeal Superfood Breakfast Bars

A Healthy Life for Me

Sausage and Butternut Squash Frittata

Cook Eat Paleo

Poached Eggs with Spinach and Portobello Mushroom and Vine Tomatoes

Daily Mail

Brussesls Sausage Bacon Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

Paleo Running Momma

Avocado Bacon and Eggs

Lil Luna

Broccoli and Quinoa Breakfast Patties

Neurotic Mommy

Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Sally's Baking Addiction

Kale and Butternut Squash Breakfast Bowl

The Organic Dietitian

Veggie Quinoa Breakfast Skillet

Slimsanity

Cranberry Walnut Paleo Granola

Cook Eat Paleo

Plaintain Bacon Fritters with Avocado and Poached Egg

Paleo Running Momma

Dairy-Free Frittata with Heirloom Tomatoes

Bravo for Paleo

Chipotle Taco Baked Breakfast Skillet

Paleo Running Momma

Spinach Artichoke and Feta Breakfast Casserole

Skinny Taste

Breakfast Egg Muffins with Bacon and Spinach

Julia's Album

3-Ingredient Breakfast Skillet

Lexi's Clean Kitchen

