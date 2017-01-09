StyleCaster
20 Perfect Lunch Bowl Recipes to Add to Your Rotation

20 Perfect Lunch Bowl Recipes to Add to Your Rotation

Lunch is far from my favorite meal. I find it unexciting and meh, both nutritionally and taste-wise. Deli meat squashed by bread? Salads with snoozy dressings and toppings? Takeout soups that tend to be heavy on salt and low on satisfaction? No, thanks. Days when I’m able to pack my lunch or eat at home are definitely better, but even those often find me coming up dry on good ideas. In short, lunch inspiration is often needed, and always welcome.

Enter these 20 seriously tasty-looking lunch bowls. With proteins like quinoa, tofu, and chicken, and flavors like peanut lime, curry, teriyaki, and sriracha, these combos are anything but boring or blah. Consider this your next month’s worth of weekday lunch inspo—bookmark these 20 recipes, make them ahead, and actually enjoy your lunch break (even if it’s still at your desk).

Cuban Quinoa Bowl with Spicy Dressing
Cuban Quinoa Bowl with Spicy Dressing

Heather Christo

Moroccan Salad Bowl
Moroccan Salad Bowl

Lazy Cat Kitchen

Kale Power Bowl with Lemon Tahini Dressing
Kale Power Bowl with Lemon Tahini Dressing

Oh My Veggies

Superfood Quinoa Bowl
Superfood Quinoa Bowl

Two Raspberries

Vegan Gluten-Free Dragon Bowls
Vegan Gluten-Free Dragon Bowls

The Blenderist

Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Bowls
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Bowls

Damn Delicious

Quick Curried Veggie Bowls
Quick Curried Veggie Bowls

Eat Healthy Eat Happy

Thai Style Buddha Bowl
Thai Style Buddha Bowl

Leelalicious

Peanut Lime Chicken Lunch Bowl
Peanut Lime Chicken Lunch Bowl

Sweet Peas and Saffron

Tex Mex Lunch Bowl
Tex Mex Lunch Bowl

Simply Stacie

Vegan Buddha Bowl
Vegan Buddha Bowl

Well and Full

Sriracha Salmon Quinoa Bowl
Sriracha Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Kim's Cravings

Peanut Tofu Buddha Bowl
Peanut Tofu Buddha Bowl

Delish Knowledge

Spicy Shrimp Burrito Bowls
Spicy Shrimp Burrito Bowls

Two Sisters Kitchens

Perfect Buddha Bowls
Perfect Buddha Bowls

Dentelle + Fleurs

Grilled Shrimp and Veggie Bowl
Grilled Shrimp and Veggie Bowl

Skinny Taste

BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowls
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowls

Budget Bytes

Chicken Fajita Lunch Bowls
Chicken Fajita Lunch Bowls

Sweet Peas and Saffron

Chili Lime Mango Chicken Bowls
Chili Lime Mango Chicken Bowls

Cotter Crunch

Hawaiian BBQ Tofu Bowls
Hawaiian BBQ Tofu Bowls

Fit Mitten Kitchen

