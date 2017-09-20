14 Simple Halloween Costumes for When You Just Can’t With the Dressing Up

We all have that friend who is so obsessed with Halloween that she’s already dreaming about next year’s getup on November 1. While that’s all well and good, we personally just can’t fathom spending that much effort on an outfit that’s going to be worn once and inevitably have at least three drinks spilled on it before midnight.

The rest of us usually procrastinate, and then about five hours before Halloween realize we should maybe, sort of, kind of figure out what to wear. But ugh, costumes suck … and who has time for that, anyway … plus, it’s too late to try anything … OK, I’ll just wear all black and call myself a shadow. Sound familiar? Yeah, we’ve been there. We are there.

But we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to break out your kindergarten crafting skills or spend a boatload of cash to look festive on Halloween. And to prove it, we rounded up some pretty excellent non-costume costume ideas—a.k.a. regular clothes that can totally pass as costumes—for all of you who just can’t. Check them out, below.

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.