14 Simple Halloween Costumes for When You Just Can’t With the Dressing Up

14 Simple Halloween Costumes for When You Just Can’t With the Dressing Up

by
14 Simple Halloween Costumes for When You Just Can’t With the Dressing Up
Photo: Getty Images

We all have that friend who is so obsessed with Halloween that she’s already dreaming about next year’s getup on November 1. While that’s all well and good, we personally just can’t fathom spending that much effort on an outfit that’s going to be worn once and inevitably have at least three drinks spilled on it before midnight.

The rest of us usually procrastinate, and then about five hours before Halloween realize we should maybe, sort of, kind of figure out what to wear. But ugh, costumes suck … and who has time for that, anyway … plus, it’s too late to try anything … OK, I’ll just wear all black and call myself a shadow. Sound familiar? Yeah, we’ve been there. We are there.

But we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to break out your kindergarten crafting skills or spend a boatload of cash to look festive on Halloween. And to prove it, we rounded up some pretty excellent non-costume costume ideas—a.k.a. regular clothes that can totally pass as costumes—for all of you who just can’t. Check them out, below.

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.

That Dancer Emoji
That Dancer Emoji

Lulus Next to You Red Lace Midi Dress

Photo: Lulus
G.I. Jane
G.I. Jane

Forever 21  Belted Camo Dress

Photo: Forever 21
Bat Girl
Bat Girl

ModCloth Oh My Gosh Dress in Bats

Photo: ModCloth
Basic Black Cat
Basic Black Cat

Forever 21 Cat Ear Knit Beanie

Photo: Forever 21
Super Chic Leopard
Super Chic Leopard

White Crow Chloe Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat

 

Photo: Lulus
Devil and/or Red Rabbit
Devil and/or Red Rabbit

Johnny Loves Rosie Devil Ears Headband

Photo: ASOS
Cat Lady
Cat Lady

Cat Lady Nightshirt

Photo: Walmart
Skunk
Skunk

Tobi Black & White Fuzzy Striped Sweater

Photo: Tobi
Sexy Skeleton
Sexy Skeleton

Religion Relaxed T-Shirt Dress With Stellar Praying Skeleton Print

Photo: ASOS
Cool Dog
Cool Dog

Esqape Oh My Bondage Choker

Photo: Nasty Gal
A Pumpkin Patch
A Pumpkin Patch

ASOS Halloween Pumpkin Sheer Ankle Socks

Photo: ASOS
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Or Robot.
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Or Robot.

ASOS Metallic Gold Midi Dress With Sports Trim

Photo: ASOS
Romantic Skeleton
Romantic Skeleton

ModCloth Go Sternum-Crazy Top

Photo: ModCloth
Cheetah
Cheetah

Topshop Animal Print Bodycon Dress

Photo: Topshop

