11 No-Cook Breakfast Ideas with 5 Ingredients or Less

Most breakfasts don’t take much effort to throw together. Oatmeal comes together on the stove or in the microwave in five minutes or less, scrambled eggs are done before your toast pops and even pancakes can be a quick breakfast if you have batter ready to go.
But sometimes the thought of cooking in the morning—no matter how easy—seems like a little too much. I don’t know about you, but most mornings I definitely don’t have the wherewithal to scour my kitchen for a million different ingredients—even if I’m just blending them into a smoothie or tossing them into an omelet.
I guess what I’m saying is: Breakfast should be simple, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be delicious. Believe it or not, there are tons of breakfast options out there that are totally no-cook—and that call for five ingredients or less.
Sure, many of them are pretty basic—think PB toast or overnight oats. But I’ve learned it’s possible to get surprisingly creative with just a handful of ingredients and no heat.
Whether you’re looking to get out the door faster every morning, or just feel like switching up your breakfast routine, these no-cook, 5-ingredient breakfast ideas are here to help you out.
There’s a gorgeous chia pudding for when you’re feeling fancy (and have the foresight to throw something together ahead of time), a next-level bagel combination, a caffeinated smoothie that’ll streamline your morning and more.
Rise and Shine Parfait
Yogurt, fruit and granola is a classic combination that's easy to keep fresh by sticking to in-season fruits.
Taste of Home.
Peanut Butter Energy Balls
If you're a fan of granola bars, these DIY balls will be right up your alley. A sticky mixture of peanut butter and honey holds together oats, chocolate chips (!) and flax seeds.
Chef Savvy.
Banana-Pistachio-Coconut Smoothie
I guarantee the flavors in this simple recipe are more complex than any smoothie you've ever tasted. All that, with just five ingredients.
Sweet Phi.
Toasted Bagel with Dill Cream Cheese and Avocado
If we're being super technical, the toasting counts as cooking, so feel free to skip that step. Either way, you're getting a bagel with cream cheese and avocado.
Don't Feed After Midnight.
Banana Bread Protein Overnight Oats
These simple, tasty oats get their protein from Greek yogurt—no protein powder needed!
Amy's Baking Blog.
Strawberry and Peanut Butter Toast
This obvious toast combination is worth repeating again and again. Try switching out different nut butters and sliced fruits, and feel free to add a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice.
Savor Home
No-Bake Granola Bars
If you want a grab-and-go option, these no-bake granola bars (that set in the freezer) are a customizable option that you can store in the fridge for when A.M. hunger strikes.
I Heart Naptime.
Blueberry Chia Seed Pudding
This pudding is packed with healthy fats and fiber from chia seeds, and tons of vitamins and nutrients from blueberries. Plus, it's quick to make and totally stunning.
From My Bowl.
Vegan Coffee Smoothie
Why double-fist coffee and breakfast when you can just whiz them into one?
Loving It Vegan.
Frozen Yogurt Bites
A fruit, yogurt and granola parfait is a beautiful thing. But what's even more fun? Frozen fruit, yogurt and granola bites.
Plays Well with Butter.
Overnight Oats with Jam & Toasted Coconut
Jam makes these overnight oats extra sweet and extra special. If you can't find toasted coconut, you can just top these with plain, untoasted, unsweetened coconut flakes.
The Kitchn.