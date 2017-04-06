StyleCaster
Deck Out Your Basket With These Fashion-Forward Easter Eggs

Deck Out Your Basket With These Fashion-Forward Easter Eggs

Deck Out Your Basket With These Fashion-Forward Easter Eggs
Photo: lacaosa/Getty Images

We’ve been dipping eggs into food coloring since we were 5 years old, and there’s nothing wrong with the nostalgic old standard way of dying Easter eggs—but now that we’re all grown up, we think it’s about time to take things up a notch with some cool Easter egg ideas that go beyond our childhood ambitions.

We’re about to bust out some major DIYs in honor of Easter, so let’s all channel our inner Martha Stewart together—in between gorging ourselves on Peeps and jelly beans, of course. From bold flower prints to simple, classic designs, these eggs are (wait for it) tres chick. See what we did there?

Originally published April 2012. Updated April 2017.

1 of 10

How cute are these Easter egg cacti? They are so stylish, you're gonna want to leave them out long after Easter ends.

Photo: Delia Creates

Florals will always be in fashion for spring, and these decoupage eggs are perfect for the season.

Photo: The Paper Mama

Are we over ombre yet? Hell no!

Photo: Sugar and Charm

Hand lettering has come back with a vengeance, and pretty calligraphy eggs are on point.

Photo: Oh Happy Day

Simple painted brown eggs tickle our inner minimalist.

Photo: Live Well Travel Often

Galaxy Easter eggs are out of this world. Pun intended.

Photo: Dream a Little Bigger

Everything is better with a little gold leafing.

Photo: SheKnows

These beauties are made using a silk tie. Can you say "50 shades of Easter eggs"?

Photo: A Crafted Passion

Street art turned Easter decorations? We're into these graffiti eggs.

Photo: Paper & Stitch

Who doesn't love a little tropical inspiration?

Photo: Studio DIY

