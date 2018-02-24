StyleCaster
23 Perfect Easter Brunch Recipes to Try This Year

23 Perfect Easter Brunch Recipes to Try This Year

Whether you’re hosting or heading to someone else’s Easter brunch, you probably should be bringing a dish of sorts. Though there’s (obviously) way, way more to a woman than how amazing her breakfast quiche is, how badass is it to have the best dish at any get-together?

If you’re looking to keep things on the healthier side, why not try a Tomato Mozzarella Salad with Balsamic Reduction? On the other hand, feel free to get your carb on with a good ol’ Tater Tot Sausage Breakfast Casserole that will definitely have guests begging you to make it again soon.

Ready to get cooking? These recipes won’t disappoint.

STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Asparagus Gruyere Tart

Asparagus Gruyere Tart

Photo: Hip Foodie Mom
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Ham and Egg Breakfast Pizza

Ham and Egg Breakfast Pizza

Photo: Garnish with Lemon
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Parmesan Hash Brown Cups

Parmesan Hash Brown Cups

Photo: Mantitlement
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Photo: Debra Ponzek
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Cucumber and Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

Cucumber and Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

Photo: With Salt and Wit
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Bangin' Breakfast Potatoes

Bangin' Breakfast Potatoes

Photo: Vodka and Biscuits
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Ham and Cheese Quiche

Ham and Cheese Quiche

Photo: Eat Well 101
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | French Toast Bake

French Toast Bake

Photo: Lilluna
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Cake

Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Cake

Photo: Pixels and Crumbs
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Hash Brown Egg Nests with Avocado

Hash Brown Egg Nests with Avocado

Photo: The Cooking Jar
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Spinach and Artichoke Quiche

Spinach and Artichoke Quiche

Photo: Simply Recipes
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Tater Tot Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Tater Tot Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Photo: Plain Chicken
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Baked Parmesan Hash Browns

Baked Parmesan Hash Browns

Photo: Delicious Table
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Ham and Cheese Puff Pastry Bake

Ham and Cheese Puff Pastry Bake

Photo: Wonky Wonderful
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Breakfast Quesadillas

Breakfast Quesadillas

Photo: Muy Delish
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Egg Muffins with Ham

Egg Muffins with Ham

Photo: 88 Food
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Grilled Pineapple Ham Kabobs

Grilled Pineapple Ham Kabobs

Photo: She Wears Many Hats
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Cheesy Bacon Spinach Frittata

Cheesy Bacon Spinach Frittata

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Braid

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Braid

Photo: Fab Fatale
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Ham and Cheese Scones

Ham and Cheese Scones

Photo: Baker by Nature
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Apple Fritter Breakfast Casserole

Apple Fritter Breakfast Casserole

Photo: Wonky Wonderful
STYLECASTER | Easter Brunch Recipes | Tomato Mozzarella Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Tomato Mozzarella Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Photo: Little Broken

