Dua Lipa’s Blue Plaid Two-Piece Is the Ultimate Fall Power Suit

There are few things we love more than a matching set. Except a plaid matching set. Or a technicolor plaid matching set. Or a technicolor plaid matching set that doubles as a power suit. Because seriously, can you think of anything better? We can’t.

Singer Dua Lipa also fully understands the power of a technicolor plaid matching set (that doubles as a power suit), because she stepped out in exactly that on Thursday night.

Lipa’s ensemble—which she completed with a white lace bustier and black lace-up booties—offered the perfect blend of prep and rock ‘n’ roll.

Her skirt, with its pink and white stripes, felt distinctly feminine—and skewed even more so when paired with Lipa’s lace bustier and dainty gold jewelry. But her top, with its studded collar and leather paneling, was just the opposite. It felt heavier and edgier than the rest of her ensemble—a juxtaposition made all the more dramatic by Lipa’s clunky boots and heavy cat eyeliner. (The “hello darkness” sign behind her didn’t hurt, either.)

The entire look could be best described as: Cher-from-Clueless-went-to-a-rock-concert. Or, more succinctly: the perfect power suit for fall.

Lipa isn’t the only celebrity giving off major Clueless vibes with her recent wardrobe choices; Vanessa Hudgens did just the same on Wednesday, when she wore a technicolor plaid skirt with an even more vibrant cropped sweater. Hudgens’ look wasn’t nearly as edgy as Lipa’s, but it was chic AF just the same, and we’re excited to see what other plaid-on-plaid looks await us this season.