Why Drew Barrymore Isn’t Totally Against Photoshop

There’s no doubt that Photoshop is controversial. On one end, there are celebrities, such as the Kardashian-Jenners, who publicly admit to FaceTuning their pictures. On the other, there are stars, like Ashley Benson and Ashley Graham, who completely against Photoshop of any kind. Then there’s Drew Barrymore who’s somewhat in the middle.

In an interview with Refinery29, the 43-year-old actor opened up about her views of Photoshop and how she isn’t totally against some retouching here and there. Barrymore’s opinion on Photoshop comes from the double-sided sword she’s seen when a picture is edited too much or not edited enough. “You know, I really don’t care. I think that when it gets too real, people don’t like it and when it gets too fake, people don’t like it, so you have to find the middle ground,” Barrymore said.

For Barrymore, the line is crossed when someone is photoshopped beyond recognition. But she doesn’t mind when there’s a little retouching either to shrink someone’s blurs or blur their cellulite. As for where the perfect middle ground is, Barrymore believes that Photoshop should be used to make a picture look fun and aspirational.

“If something is retouched to the point where it’s no longer attainable, you’ve gone too far,” Barrymore said. “If it’s people sitting around with cellulite and pores, then people are like, ‘Woah!’ No one is ever satisfied on either end of the spectrum, so I say, Make it beautiful, make it feel fun and aspirational and full of joy, and I think we’ll strike that perfect balance.”

As a celebrity who often posts makeup-free selfies, Barrymore clearly isn’t against natural beauty either. (There’s this entire category we ignore on social media called real life,” she said.) Her stance on Photoshop isn’t one that everyone agrees with, but hey, at least she’s honest.