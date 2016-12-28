StyleCaster
Drake and Jennifer Lopez Are Really Dating, According to Instagram

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are either trolling us all, or they’re actually in love. Hard to say which one it is as of yet, but let this be known: Last night, while the rest of us were snuggled in sleeping, both J.Lo and Drake posted the same shot of themselves cuddling on a couch. No caption for either. Identical, save for a nice glowy filter Lopez added to hers, which makes them both appear more tan and less winter-wan.

Without further ado, for your viewing pleasure, we present to you: Jennifer Lopez and Drake, curled up on a couch together.

To be clear, it seems unlikely that the megastars would want to announce their relationship this way—this is practically unheard of in the realm of celebs, who prefer to keep us guessing. It’s very possible that they’re still doing just that by double-posting this photo, and rather than confirming anything, they’re just stirring the pot.

As E! News reports, “They are seeing each other,” according to a source. Though they are “not exclusive,” Drake “is really into her,” the source added. “They have great chemistry.”

TBD on whether these quotes are just fabricated or if they’re based in reality, but one thing is for sure: Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram over this past holiday weekend, as devoted fans discovered. (This isn’t the first time Drake has posted a shot of himself with J.Lo on IG in recent days.) We’ll find out soon enough what’s real and what’s not. In the interim, don’t forget about the time Drake posted a pic of himself with Taylor Swift a couple of months ago, fueling dating rumors. Yeah—that definitely wasn’t real.

