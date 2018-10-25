The Best 2000s-Themed Looks From Drake’s 32nd Birthday Party

Drake hosted his friends to an epic 32nd birthday party in Los Angeles, last night. This place had everything: a neon Blockbuster sign, 7/11 Slurpees, lottery tickets, a Chanel bag raffle, Pimp My Ride cars, a Motorola Timeport cake, a Sandra’s Rose room with roses and pictures of Drake and his mom, airbrushed shirts of Drake and of course, tons of 2000s-inspired fashion!

Who wouldn’t want this sweet face on a shirt?

Drake’s first look of the night was a dark blue, Sean John velour tracksuit complete with Nike sweatband and phone clip. Angelo Ferraro wore a bandana, black turtleneck with thick, gold chain and a Nike jacket.

His second look was a tribute to rapper Faoulous, who is one of his biggest inspirations. He was spot-on–even down to the chains. He wore a Los Angeles jersey layered over a white t-shirt and a Los Angeles Dodgers hat with a light blue bandana tied around it.

Shay Mitchell brought Jenny to the Block with a J. Lo-inspired look–and she nailed it. From the big hoops to the bandana, Mitchell was all 2000s.

Fashion designer and makeup artist Isabela Guedes wore a Tommy Hilfiger set under undone dungarees and a color block jacket.

This girl squad served us a range of fashion from the aughts. Jordyn Woods wore a black, velour tracksuit, and she took home a Chanel bag too. Kendall Jenner had a sparkly, pink Von Dutch trucker hat on with no-frame sunglasses and a graffiti tank top. She could’ve been cast in the The Simple Life. Justine Skye had a similar look with a denim Von Dutch hat, orange Von Dutch t-shirt and Calvin Klein underwear. Anastasia Karanikolaou gave us Justin and Britney vibes with a light-wash Canadian tuxedo, a thick, fabric headband and no-frame glasses. These girls can’t do a themed party wrong.