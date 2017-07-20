10 Dorm Room Essentials You’ll Actually Use

If you’re heading off to college this fall, you’re about to embark on some pretty significant years. You’ll hopefully learn a ton, make great friends, and have a lot of fun. (Can you tell that we’re nostalgic for our college days and incredibly jealous of anyone who’s about to start? We are.)

Transforming your dorm room into a space that’s comfortable and reflective of your taste will be one of your first tasks if you’re living on campus, and it can honestly be a bit daunting. Most dorm rooms are small blank canvases, equipped with little more than two desks and a pair of twin-size beds. Plus, the shopping checklist you either Googled or got from your school probably has a few things on it that you don’t really need.

Instead of spending your money on an alarm clock (just use your phone), a shoe cubby (it’ll take up too much room), or a printer (you can print everything at the library), snap up the essentials. Ahead are ten finds you’ll actually use, from shower shoes and a laundry bag to a desk lamp and a compact coffee maker.