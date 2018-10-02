D+K Renewal Is a Game Changer for Anyone Looking for Bohemian Decor

I was in college when I first discovered the title of my home decor aesthetic: industrial bohemian—at least, that’s what Pinterest told me. My dream home featured some combination of exposed-brick walls and incredibly cozy printed pillows—the city girl’s equivalent of a hygge-filled existence.
Once I had the title, I assumed the rest of my home decor concerns would, magically, fall into place. Surely, armed with the knowledge of who I was as a decorator, I would have little trouble finding furniture, art and decor that suited both my needs and my home.
False. Bohemian decor—good, versatile, high-quality bohemian decor—is surprisingly rare. And stocking up on necessities (and desires) remained a serious challenge for me until I found D+K Renewal.
D+K Renewal is an online store run by Dawnelle and Kirsten, two women with incredible taste in interiors. The pair collects and creates stunning pillows, blankets, rugs and more—and then sells them online for generally reasonable prices.
Even better: Dawnelle and Kirsten use Instagram as a way to show shoppers how to take the D+K Renewal pieces they’ve purchased and work them into a home.
Combining printed pillows, printed blankets and printed rugs is a serious challenge if you care about your space looking well-balanced (read: not haphazard or messy), but Dawnelle and Kirsten have mastered the art of doing so. I find myself bookmarking post after post—because they’re both so beautiful and so genuinely helpful.
Ahead, you’ll find 23 D+K Renewal pieces that are sure to inject some much-needed bright bohemian energy into any space. The best part: They all pair well together, so consider this your excuse to shop as many pieces as you damn well please.
Frazada Pillow
Stuck at square one decor-wise? Let this pillow establish your color scheme for you. Millennial pink, periwinkle, chartreuse, cerulean and purple is hard to beat.
Frazada pillow, $82 at D+K Renewal
Vintage Indigo Mudcloth Blanket
Because no bohemian space is complete without a mudcloth blanket.
Vintage indigo mudcloth blanket, $78 at D+K Renewal
Moroccan Rug
Ugly floors? No problem.
Moroccan rug, $500 at D+K Renewal
Gray Mudcloth Pillow
Worried about pairing your colorful area rug with patterned pillows? This pewter throw is sure to coordinate, rather than clash.
Gray mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal
Plant Bolga Basket
Perfect for holding fruit, organizing trinkets or generally brightening up a corner of your home.
Plant Bolga basket, $48 at D+K Renewal
Kantha Quilt
Fall's patchwork trend shouldn't have to be restricted to clothing.
Kantha quilt, $84 at D+K Renewal
Pink Mudcloth Pillow
If you've ever shopped for bohemian decor before, you know millennial pink pillows are few and far between. Stock up while you can.
Pink mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal
Hayley Mitchell IVY Print
Affordable art that coordinates with your boho decor—need I say more?
Hayley Mitchell IVY print, $30 at D+K Renewal
Moroccan Rug
Got a hallway that needs a little life?
Moroccan rug, $400 at D+K Renewal
Indigo Mudcloth Pillow
Tie-dye, the elevated way.
Indigo mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal
Black Mudcloth Blanket
For the bohemian decorator who prefers an achromatic palette.
Black mudcloth blanket, $52 at D+K Renewal
Vessel Bolga Basket
Great for holding flowers—or simply being put on display.
Vessel Bolga basket, $108 at D+K Renewal
Mustard Mudcloth Pillow
Yellow is fall's favorite color—your living room wants in on the trend, too.
Mustard mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal
Slip Ceramica Mug
We're suckers for an adorable mug.
Slip Ceramica mug, $35 at D+K Renewal
Moroccan Floor Pouf
A comfy take on floor seating.
Moroccan floor pouf, $142 at D+K Renewal
Mustard Mudcloth Blanket
Who said "neutrals" and "eye-catching" were mutually exclusive?
Mustard mudcloth blanket, $52 at D+K Renewal
Green Cactus Silk Pillow
A more minimalist take on bohemian decor.
Green cactus silk pillow, $54 at D+K Renewal
Moroccan Floor Pouf
Equal parts cute and comfy.
Moroccan floor pouf, $142 at D+K Renewal
Gold Seagrass Basket
An adorable gold basket for any and all of your needs.
Gold seagrass basket, $46 at D+K Renewal
Hayley Mitchell DIDRIKA Print
The perfect complement to your stunning textiles.
Hayley Mitchell DIDRIKA print, $30 at D+K Renewal
Pink Mudcloth Lumbar Pillow
Your lumbar needs support—might as well offer it in the cutest way possible.
Pink mudcloth lumbar pillow, $42 at D+K Renewal
Handle Bolga Basket
Orange, lime green and navy is a seriously underrated color scheme.
Handle Bolga basket, $64 at D+K Renewal
Black Mudcloth Pillow
Because you can't go wrong with a printed pillow so sleek.
Black mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal
