31 DIY Outdoor Photo Booth Ideas From Pinterest

by
Photo: tomertu/Getty Images

Warm weather is here, which means it’s about that time to throw a backyard summer party or two—and nowadays no outdoor party is complete without the cutest photo booth ideas. I mean, photo booths are basically taking our selfies to the next level, so the best props and backgrounds are totally in order.

Whether you’re planning an outdoor wedding (congrats!), hosting an intimate garden brunch with champagne punch and plenty of flowers, or simply making the most of the weather with casual cocktails, there’s one thing that makes any event better: A photo booth.

Here are 31 genius outdoor photo booths from Pinterest to inspire you when you are planning your own shindig.

Originally published April 2015. Updated June 2017.

1 of 32

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: The Glitter Guide

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: Venue Lust

Photo: Rachel Swartley

Photo: Happy Wedd

Photo: Crazy For Us

Photo: The Cheerio Diaries

Photo: Brit + Co

Photo: The Glitter Guide

Photo: Wedding Dash

Photo: Something Turquoise 

Photo: Dishfunction Designs

Photo: Parties For Pennies

Photo: Run to Radiance 

Photo: Your Home Based Mom

Photo: Elizabeth Anne Designs

Photo: Boho Weddings

Photo: Apartment Therapy

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: The Knot

Photo: Story Mix Media

Photo: Style Me Pretty 

Photo: Wedding Party App

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: The Knot

Photo: Wedding Chicks

Photo: The Tomkat Studio

Photo: Wedding Party App

Photo: Wedding Chicks

