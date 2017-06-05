31 DIY Outdoor Photo Booth Ideas From Pinterest

Warm weather is here, which means it’s about that time to throw a backyard summer party or two—and nowadays no outdoor party is complete without the cutest photo booth ideas. I mean, photo booths are basically taking our selfies to the next level, so the best props and backgrounds are totally in order.

Whether you’re planning an outdoor wedding (congrats!), hosting an intimate garden brunch with champagne punch and plenty of flowers, or simply making the most of the weather with casual cocktails, there’s one thing that makes any event better: A photo booth.

Here are 31 genius outdoor photo booths from Pinterest to inspire you when you are planning your own shindig.

Originally published April 2015. Updated June 2017.