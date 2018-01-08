A DIY Kitchen Transformation You Have to See to Believe

A big family, a small kitchen, and a passion for entertaining – it sounds like a disaster. And it was for Kaley, Wes, and their three children, who are featured in Lowes’ original home makeover series The Weekender. In Season 3, Episode 5, they rework their living room and dining room, making the space more practical for their large family and entertaining.

Before, the kitchen was cramped, dark, and outdated. Deep gray paint closed the space in, and a lack of counter space made cooking and entertaining impossible. In the dining area, the floor was a mottled dark brown, and the walls, a mustard color, felt as dark as the kitchen.

The after couldn’t be more different. The new kitchen and dining area are light, bright, and inviting.

Photo: The Weekender by Lowe's

New white shaker cabinets from Diamond NOW Arcadia brighten up the kitchen. Butcher block countertops add warmth and some much-needed practicality — it’s like having a counter that’s one huge cutting board. We can’t stop swooning over the backsplash, made from American Olean Color Appeal Vintage Mint glass wall tile — it’s both subtle and bright, adding a splash of visual interest to contrast with the relaxing Sherwin-Williams Repose paint, a light gray that’s a far cry from the dark paint that coated the walls before.

Photo: The Weekender by Lowe's

Photo: The Weekender by Lowe's

Flooring can be an afterthought, but here you can see what a difference it makes. While the old dark-brown floor was a focal point, the cool tones of the new peel-and-stick stone tile from Lowes’ blend seamlessly with the room.

Photo: The Weekender by Lowe's

Originally, the couple worried about the amount of seating in their dining area. The chairs and tables, backed up against the kitchen island, felt cramped, but all of those problems were solved in the renovation. The back of the kitchen island was turned into a big built-in seating bench, with plenty of room for the family and guests. It also helps to connect the two rooms, making the space feel more airy and open. And the large Scott Living dining table and bench, which are found exclusively on Lowes.com, make a big statement without overwhelming the rest of the design. Now, Kaley, Wes and the kids have all the room they need for big family dinners and parties alike.

You can tune into Episode 5 of The Weekender on Lowes.com to see exactly how the renovation went down.