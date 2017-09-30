15 Easy Bathroom Storage Ideas That Don’t Scream ‘DIY’

When I hear the phrase “DIY,” my eyes glaze over the same way they do when people start talking about 401ks: No matter how I try, I’m just not interested, and I probably never will be on more than a minimally polite level. What I am interested in, though, is keeping my apartment organized—no small challenge in the tiny one I live in—and doing it affordably.
Thankfully, these particular smart, simple DIY storage solutions won’t make me (or you) cringe—because they look nothing like something made by an adolescent having a crafty phase. From creative ways to store towels to low-energy solutions, you’ll want to steal all 15 of these strategies for your own bathroom.
Originally published August 2016. Updated September 2017.
Install a counter with open shelving under your sink—and don't bother finishing the wood for a raw, industrial-cool storage space.
Instead of letting necessities like tissues, soap, lotion, and plants clutter up countertops, install small, unobtrusive shelving units so they're accessible but not in the way.
Use a small wooden basin or catch-all for towels that need to be washed.
Install hooks on the wall and even on shelves under the vanity mirror so you can tame miscellany like clothing hangers and jewelry.
Try using unconventional storage methods from other spaces in the bathroom—office filing cabinets, for instance, work nicely here.
Install shelves (they can be freestanding ones you hang yourself) all the way up to the ceiling in one color, to keep toiletries and towels.
Place hooks not just at shoulder-height, but also on the low side, to make the most of wall space.
Store larger bathroom items in a wire basket instead of a tray.
