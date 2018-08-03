StyleCaster
Share

$1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for Under $500 Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

$1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for Under $500 Right Now

Lindsey Lanquist
by
1 Shares
$1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for Under $500 Right Now
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

One of my go-to guilty pleasures involves visiting upscale online stores and saving all my favorite pieces on to a board on Pinterest. This board acts as a fantasy wishlist of sorts; it consists of all the things I’d love to buy myself if money were no object.

But as a 20-something living and working in New York City, money is obviously an object. So every time I construct one of these dreamy, guilty pleasure wishlists, I end up deleting it the next day. It hurts too much to look at these beautiful pieces I know I’ll never own, so I nip my fantasy in the bud—ASAP—before I’ve gotten too terribly  attached to any of the designer finds I came across.

MORE: A Brief Exploration: Are Cargo Pants in Style Now?

If you have expensive taste on a limited budget, you know this conflict well. The wardrobe you want isn’t the one you can afford. And it’s hard to justify buying a fancier piece every now and then when that fancy piece costs more than your monthly rent.

Thankfully, the fashion gods work in mysterious ways; every now and then, they bless us with seriously discounted designer finds. And reader, today is one of those days.

Summer sales season is still in full swing, and the discounts have gotten so out of control you can actually score $1,000+ designer pieces for less than $500 right now. I’m not kidding. $1,995 Altuzarra tops are going for $498. $1,500 Calvin Klein dresses are on sale for $375. $1,495 Saint Laurent shoes are marked down to $448. That guilty pleasure designer wardrobe no longer seems so out of reach.

MORE: 21 Reasons to Invest in an Intricate Embellished Clutch

These discounted designer finds span retailers; there’s no one-stop shop for all of them. So to save you the hassle of perusing them all, I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Below, you’ll find 31 designer pieces worth $1,000 or more that you can currently buy for less than $500.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Delpozo high-rise pleated trousers, $294 $1,100 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Natasha Zinko Tie-waist striped geometric-jacquard robe, $345 $1,300 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Sanayi 313 Cilegia cherry-embroidered slipper shoes, $331 $1,249 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Emilio de la Moreno One-shoulder floral-brocade dress, $275 $1,034 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Altuzarra Pasqua flocked dot peplum top, $498 $1,995 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Jewel and crystal embellished leather loafers, $469 $1,768 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Burberry combo-striped sateen shirtdress, $348 $1,395 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Jil Sander crewneck sleeveless poplin top, $380 $1,520 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Kwaidan Editions Annik point-collar wool dress, 360 $1,537 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Novis the Kittery woven pencil skirt, $297 $1,190 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Oscar de la Renta splatter-embroidered denim jacket, $472 $1,890 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Tre by Natalie Ratabesi zip-pocket cargo pants, $300 $1,200 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

RedValentino ruffle-trimmed lace dress, $405 $1,350 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Vetements raw-edge point-toe satin pumps, $402 $1,350 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Vetements x Levi's reworked straight-leg jeans, $477 $1,590 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Stella McCartney velvet and check bustier minidress, $373 $1,495 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Christopher Kane tie-neck feather-embellished silk blouse, $397 $1,325 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Calvin Klein sleeveless stand-neck drawstring dress, $375 $1,500 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Luisa Beccaria polka-dot tulle blouse, $312 $1,177 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

By. Bonnie Young balloon-sleeved cotton dress, $397 $1,497 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Bottega Veneta long-sleeve silk blouse, $337 $1,350 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

JW Anderson puff-sleeved linen mini dress, $336 $1,120 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Saint Laurent Majorelle and Mansour leather sandals, $448 $1,495 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Brunello Cucinelli Paillette puff sleeve pullover, $481 $1,925 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Milly lightweight leather shirtdress, $306 $1,125 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Cushnie et Ochs Brianne jacket, $423 $1,695 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Marni sequined flowerbed tie-neck top, $497 $1,990 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Ralph Lauren Collection Cromwell button-front, $272 $1,090 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Delpozo bow-detail high-rise tapered-leg cotton trousers, $420 $1,400 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Maison Margiela ruched-neck crepe top, $328 $1,095 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now

Caroline Herrera ladder-stitch blouse, $297 $1,190 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Wedding Trend Alert: Suspended Flowers for Fairy Tale Vibes

Wedding Trend Alert: Suspended Flowers for Fairy Tale Vibes
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
  • STYLECASTER | 31 $1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for $500 or Less Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share