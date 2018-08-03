$1,000+ Designer Pieces You Can Get for Under $500 Right Now

One of my go-to guilty pleasures involves visiting upscale online stores and saving all my favorite pieces on to a board on Pinterest. This board acts as a fantasy wishlist of sorts; it consists of all the things I’d love to buy myself if money were no object.

But as a 20-something living and working in New York City, money is obviously an object. So every time I construct one of these dreamy, guilty pleasure wishlists, I end up deleting it the next day. It hurts too much to look at these beautiful pieces I know I’ll never own, so I nip my fantasy in the bud—ASAP—before I’ve gotten too terribly attached to any of the designer finds I came across.

If you have expensive taste on a limited budget, you know this conflict well. The wardrobe you want isn’t the one you can afford. And it’s hard to justify buying a fancier piece every now and then when that fancy piece costs more than your monthly rent.

Thankfully, the fashion gods work in mysterious ways; every now and then, they bless us with seriously discounted designer finds. And reader, today is one of those days.

Summer sales season is still in full swing, and the discounts have gotten so out of control you can actually score $1,000+ designer pieces for less than $500 right now. I’m not kidding. $1,995 Altuzarra tops are going for $498. $1,500 Calvin Klein dresses are on sale for $375. $1,495 Saint Laurent shoes are marked down to $448. That guilty pleasure designer wardrobe no longer seems so out of reach.

These discounted designer finds span retailers; there’s no one-stop shop for all of them. So to save you the hassle of perusing them all, I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Below, you’ll find 31 designer pieces worth $1,000 or more that you can currently buy for less than $500.