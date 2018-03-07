StyleCaster
Share

25 Stupidly Easy Dessert Dip Recipes to Make for Your Next Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Stupidly Easy Dessert Dip Recipes to Make for Your Next Party

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dips
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Homemade Hooplah

Having the girls over to catch up on “This Is Us”? Heading to your family’s home for a long weekend? If you don’t want to show up empty-handed, one of the easiest ways to win over hosts and guests is by making a dessert dip that will travel well and satisfy anyone who tries it. A sweet treat combined with the festive feeling of a finger food—what’s not to love?

MORE: 26 Seriously Good Savory Desserts to Try This Spring

From the ultimate throwback Dunkaroo dip to funfetti cake batter dip, many of the recipes ahead take 15 minutes or less, and only require adding your favorite dippable fruits, graham crackers, or pretzels. Click through the slideshow to find your new foolproof method of winning any part.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Dunkaroo Dip

Dunkaroo Dip

Photo: Spend with Pennies
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Cannoli Dip

Cannoli Dip

Photo: Homemade Hooplah
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Banana Cream Pudding Dip

Banana Cream Pudding Dip

Photo: Mind Over Batter
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Monster Cookie Dough Dip

Monster Cookie Dough Dip

Photo: Like Mother Like Daughter
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Dip

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Dip

Photo: The Chunky Chef
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Cookie Dough Dip

Cookie Dough Dip

Photo: Homemade Hooplah
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Oreo Dip

Oreo Dip

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Brownie Batter Dip

Brownie Batter Dip

Photo: Tammilee Tips
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | S'mores Fluff

S'mores Fluff

Photo: Fake Ginger
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Tiramisu Dip Recipe

Tiramisu Dip Recipe

Photo: Rachel Cooks
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Tempting Turtle Cheesecake Dip

Tempting Turtle Cheesecake Dip

Photo: Berly's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Sweet n Tart Key Lime Cheesecake Dip

Sweet n Tart Key Lime Cheesecake Dip

Photo: Berly's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Caramel Cream Cheese Apple Dip

Caramel Cream Cheese Apple Dip

Photo: Glorious Treats
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Four-Ingredient Funfetti Cake Batter Dip

Four-Ingredient Funfetti Cake Batter Dip

Photo: The Chunky Chef
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Lemon Bar Dip

Lemon Bar Dip

Photo: Wine & Glue
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | S'mores Dip

S'mores Dip

Photo: Five Heart Home
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dessert Dip

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dessert Dip

Photo: The Busy Baker
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Baked Churro Chips with Chocolate Ganache Dip

Baked Churro Chips with Chocolate Ganache Dip

Photo: Crazy for Crust
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Peanut Butter S'mores Cheesecake Dip

Peanut Butter S'mores Cheesecake Dip

Photo: Crazy for Crust
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Butterfinger Cheesecake Dip

Butterfinger Cheesecake Dip

Photo: A Pumpkin and a Princess
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Strawberry Pretzel Salad Dip

Strawberry Pretzel Salad Dip

Photo: Crazy for Crust
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Bailey's Irish Cream Dip

Bailey's Irish Cream Dip

Photo: Dip Recipe Creations
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

Photo: Lil' Luna
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Margarita Dip

Margarita Dip

Photo: Take Two Tapas
STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Pineapple Nilla Dip

Pineapple Nilla Dip

Photo: Belly Full

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Beauty Boxes We're Still Loving in 2018

15 Beauty Boxes We're Still Loving in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Dunkaroo Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Cannoli Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Banana Cream Pudding Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Monster Cookie Dough Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Cookie Dough Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Oreo Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Brownie Batter Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | S'mores Fluff
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Tiramisu Dip Recipe
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Tempting Turtle Cheesecake Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Sweet n Tart Key Lime Cheesecake Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Caramel Cream Cheese Apple Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Four-Ingredient Funfetti Cake Batter Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Lemon Bar Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | S'mores Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dessert Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Baked Churro Chips with Chocolate Ganache Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Peanut Butter S'mores Cheesecake Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Butterfinger Cheesecake Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Strawberry Pretzel Salad Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Bailey's Irish Cream Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Margarita Dip
  • STYLECASTER | Dessert Dip Recipes | Pineapple Nilla Dip
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share