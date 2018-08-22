26 Anything-but-Average Denim Jackets to Power Your Fall Wardrobe

Here at StyleCaster, we know that the end of August can only mean one thing: Autumn is coming.
OK, that didn’t read as Game of Thrones–y as we were hoping, but you get the point—the only thing on our minds right now is fall fashion. So whether you’re trying to piece together a back-to-school wardrobe, or you’re simply incorporating some new cold weather pieces into your repertoire, we’re here to help.
Just like you, we’re looking for something a little different this fall. We’re sick of the boring old staples—they’re almost as tired as you are at the end of your commute. And one of those boring old staples just happens to be that 10-year-old denim jacket that fell off the hanger and is now sitting on the floor in the back of your closet. (Yeah, we’re spying on you.)
Have no fear—we’re not going to make you ditch the denim. Instead, we’re going to help you upgrade it by introducing you to some incredible, anything-but-ordinary denim jackets that are just as comfortable as traditional denim jackets but way more statement-making. Here, 26 of them—and a street-style-approved way to wear each. Go ahead and peruse, your future self will thank you for it.
Dipped in Paint
The beauty of a traditional denim jacket is that you can throw it over anything. The beauty of a paint-covered one is that you can throw it over anything and have a statement-making outfit.
MSGM paint-splatter denim jacket, $233 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Patchwork Paradise
Because patchwork doesn't have to mean a square here and there.
Vintage 1970s patched and studded denim jacket, $298 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Pops of Pink
Even little details—on pockets or along the sides of a jacket—can make a big difference.
Night Market distressed denim jacket, $420 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Denim Details
If you want a not-so-average denim jacket that still feels pretty neutral, opt for something that features denim-blue detailing.
Denim jacket, pre-order at TATMAN
Photo:
TATMAN.
Studded and Sleeveless
Some days it's simply too hot for sleeves.
Faith Connexion sleeveless graffiti denim jacket, $462 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Careful Colorblocking
Geometric shapes in crisp, bold lines? Yes, please.
Barney Cools B. rigid denim jacket, $119 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
At the Knee
Your favorite denim jacket, now available in trench coat form.
MSGM denim trench coat, $600 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Simple Showstopper
Almost a traditional denim jacket. Almost.
Ports V oversized denim jacket, $284 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Cozy Coats
For days when it's so cold out you want your denim go-to to be seriously cozy.
Denim bomber, pre-order at TATMAN
Photo:
TATMAN.
Cute Cutouts
Great from the front. Even better from behind.
Rails Knox Best Friend patch jacket, $285 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Swaying Silhouette
Denim in a brand-new silhouette.
Natasha Zinko patchwork denim jacket, $1,110 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
On the Fringe
Who can turn down a little fringe detailing? (We certainly can't.)
McGuire Can't Buy Me Love fringe jacket, $396 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Delightful Decor
Fuzzy collar, kitschy details, '90s vibes.
Simonetta Ravizza ruched denim jacket, $461 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Specks and Spots
Because little details can be fun, too.
Hand-painted denim trucker jacket, $189 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Pretty in Pearls
Pearls, pearls and more pearls.
By the Way pearl denim jacket, $86 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Spectacular Sleeves
Because the phrases denim jacket and fuzzy sleeves shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.
AVIÙ denim jacket, $455 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Bedazzled Beauty
For the shopper who can't decide between embellishment and fringe.
Beaded denim jacket, $120 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Material Masterpiece
Versatile from the front. Masterpiece from the back.
Not Your Girl denim jacket, $40 at Soho Girl
Photo:
Soho Girl.
Fringy Fun
The opportunities for texture are endless.
MSGM blue fringed denim jacket, $605 at Harvey Nichols
Photo:
Harvey Nicholas.
Statement Sleeves
Your denim wants in on the puffy sleeve trend, too.
DSquared2 exaggerated sleeve denim jacket, $955 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Spilled Bleach
Haphazard, but totally artful.
Urban Renewal Remade jacket, $98 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Tattered and Terrific
Tatters are the new embellishments.
Diesel Devisty distressed denim jacket, $287 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Alluring Art
This denim jacket doubles as a basic and a literal work of art.
Hand-painted denim jacket, $160 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Cropped Casual
Cropped, colorblocked fun.
Ksenia Schnaider reworked denim jacket, $325 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Star-Studded Sleeves
A denim jacket nice enough to wear out.
RtA Haylee Jacket, $243 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Beautiful and Breezy
Tired of your structured basic? Opt for a flowy longline coat instead.
Forte Dei Marmi Couture distressed denim jacket, $194 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.