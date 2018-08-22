26 Anything-but-Average Denim Jackets to Power Your Fall Wardrobe

Here at StyleCaster, we know that the end of August can only mean one thing: Autumn is coming.

OK, that didn’t read as Game of Thrones–y as we were hoping, but you get the point—the only thing on our minds right now is fall fashion. So whether you’re trying to piece together a back-to-school wardrobe, or you’re simply incorporating some new cold weather pieces into your repertoire, we’re here to help.

Just like you, we’re looking for something a little different this fall. We’re sick of the boring old staples—they’re almost as tired as you are at the end of your commute. And one of those boring old staples just happens to be that 10-year-old denim jacket that fell off the hanger and is now sitting on the floor in the back of your closet. (Yeah, we’re spying on you.)

Have no fear—we’re not going to make you ditch the denim. Instead, we’re going to help you upgrade it by introducing you to some incredible, anything-but-ordinary denim jackets that are just as comfortable as traditional denim jackets but way more statement-making. Here, 26 of them—and a street-style-approved way to wear each. Go ahead and peruse, your future self will thank you for it.