StyleCaster
Share

Denim Dresses are On-Trend Again and We Are *Here* For It

What's hot
StyleCaster

Denim Dresses are On-Trend Again and We Are *Here* For It

Lauren Caruso
by
2 Shares
Denim Dresses are On-Trend Again and We Are *Here* For It
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We know, we know: The last time you wore a denim dress was probably in 1997, and it was probably just a weird version of overalls, and you probably paired it with a sun hat a la the Olsen twins or Tia and Tamara Mowry. In short, it didn’t look great. But denim dresses are back—and they’re chic as hell.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

Seriously, hear us out: The newest iteration of denim dresses—and no, we don’t mean chambray, but jeans proper—are structured, modern, and totally on-trend. Ahead, we found 15 versions of the summer staple, including dark-wash pinafore, a button-down style, and a seriously cool patched slip dress that you can wear alone now or on over a turtleneck during chilly winter nights. Our favorites, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Denim Dresses-Madewell Raw Edge Denim Dress
Madewell Raw-Edge Denim Dress

Madewell Raw-Edge Denim Dress, $128; at Madewell

 

 

Photo: Madewell
Denim Dresses-6397 Repurposed Denim Slip Dress
6397 Repurposed Denim Slip Dress

6397 Repurposed Denim Slip Dress, $445; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Denim Dresses-Farrow O Ring Denim Dress
Farrow O-Ring Denim Dress

Farrow O-Ring Denim Dress, $47.99; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Denim Dresses-J Brand Luna Shift Dress
J Brand Luna Shift Dress

J Brand Luna Shift Dress, $248; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
Denim Dresses-J.O.A. Off The Shoulder Dress
J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Dress

J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $93; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.
Denim Dresses-Isabel Marant Selby Dress
Isabel Marant Selby Dress

Isabel Marant Selby Dress, $381; at Moda Operandi

 

Photo: Moda Operandi
Denim Dresses-M.I.H Jeans Harley Frayed Denim Dress
M.I.H Jeans Harley Frayed Denim Dress

M.I.H Jeans Harley Frayed Denim Dress, $138; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Denim Dresses-Mango Contrasting denim dress
Mango Contrasting Denim Dress

Mango Contrasting Denim Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Denim Dresses-Petite Studio Grasmere Overall
Petite Studio Grasmere Overall

Petite Studio Grasmere Overall, $138; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Denim Dresses-Balenciaga Cut-Out Denim Dress
Balenciaga Cut-Out Denim Dress

Balenciaga Cut-Out Denim Dress, $972; at Matches Fashion

 

Photo: Matches Fashion
Denim Dresses-SJYP Ruffled Paneled Denim Dress
SJYP Ruffled Paneled Denim Dress

SJYP Ruffled Paneled Denim Dress, $178; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Denim Dresses-The Fifth Label Blue Eyes Dress
The Fifth Label Blue Eyes Dress

The Fifth Label Blue Eyes Dress, $80; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Denim Dresses-Toit Volant Anya Dress
Toit Volant Anya Dress

Toit Volant Anya Dress, $265; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Envy-Worthy Celebrity Bromances

10 Envy-Worthy Celebrity Bromances
  • Denim Dresses-Madewell Raw Edge Denim Dress
  • Denim Dresses-6397 Repurposed Denim Slip Dress
  • Denim Dresses-Farrow O Ring Denim Dress
  • Denim Dresses-J Brand Luna Shift Dress
  • Denim Dresses-J.O.A. Off The Shoulder Dress
  • Denim Dresses-Isabel Marant Selby Dress
  • Denim Dresses-M.I.H Jeans Harley Frayed Denim Dress
  • Denim Dresses-Mango Contrasting denim dress
  • Denim Dresses-Petite Studio Grasmere Overall
  • Denim Dresses-Balenciaga Cut-Out Denim Dress
  • Denim Dresses-SJYP Ruffled Paneled Denim Dress
  • Denim Dresses-The Fifth Label Blue Eyes Dress
  • Denim Dresses-Toit Volant Anya Dress
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share