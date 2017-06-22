Denim Dresses are On-Trend Again and We Are *Here* For It

We know, we know: The last time you wore a denim dress was probably in 1997, and it was probably just a weird version of overalls, and you probably paired it with a sun hat a la the Olsen twins or Tia and Tamara Mowry. In short, it didn’t look great. But denim dresses are back—and they’re chic as hell.
Seriously, hear us out: The newest iteration of denim dresses—and no, we don’t mean chambray, but jeans proper—are structured, modern, and totally on-trend. Ahead, we found 15 versions of the summer staple, including dark-wash pinafore, a button-down style, and a seriously cool patched slip dress that you can wear alone now or on over a turtleneck during chilly winter nights. Our favorites, ahead.
Madewell Raw-Edge Denim Dress
Madewell Raw-Edge Denim Dress, $128; at Madewell
Madewell
6397 Repurposed Denim Slip Dress
Barneys New York
Farrow O-Ring Denim Dress
Need Supply
J Brand Luna Shift Dress
J Brand Luna Shift Dress, $248; at Revolve
Revolve
J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Dress
J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $93; at J.O.A.
J.O.A.
Isabel Marant Selby Dress
Moda Operandi
M.I.H Jeans Harley Frayed Denim Dress
M.I.H Jeans Harley Frayed Denim Dress, $138; at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Mango Contrasting Denim Dress
Mango Contrasting Denim Dress, $59.99; at Mango
Mango
Petite Studio Grasmere Overall
Petite Studio
Balenciaga Cut-Out Denim Dress
Matches Fashion
SJYP Ruffled Paneled Denim Dress
Net-A-Porter
The Fifth Label Blue Eyes Dress
Fashion Bunker
Toit Volant Anya Dress
Need Supply