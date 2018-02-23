Demi Lovato Is Being Accused of Photoshopping Her Boobs in This Picture

If you’ve followed Demi Lovato in the past 10 years, you know that she’s had a rough journey to the body-positive place she is today. She recently announced that she’s quitting dieting for a healthier life, mentally and physically, and she’s been flaunting that confidence on Instagram. Yet, for some reason, trolls still try to come for her.
On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer was accused of Photoshop and plastic surgery after she posted a sultry Instagram picture of her modeling a white negligee. The picture, which promoted Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, sparked a debate a debate in her comments about the size of her boobs.
Several critics called Lovato out for her larger-than-usual breasts, with many accusing her of digitally enhancing her bust to make it look bigger. Some even went so far as to speculate that she received a boob job. Some of the comments included:
“What’s with the crazy photoshopped boobs? She beautiful as is!”
“Boob job?”
“Why photoshop on your t*ts demi?:/ you’re perfect the way you are.”
“Your boob looks way bigger than usual.”
Though it’s unclear whether Lovato or someone on her team actually edited the picture, it’s hard to believe that a body activist like Lovato would willingly Photoshop her body. And, like many of her fans pointed out, there are lot of explanations for what appears to be a larger bust. Lighting, angles, and a killer push-up bra could all be at play.
Photoshop theorists need to stop their speculation. Leave Lovato alone, because she has no time for your idiotic trolling.