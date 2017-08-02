Demi Lovato Doesn’t Want to Be Defined by Her Bipolar Disorder

Demi Lovato isn’t one to mince words. While fame comes with reticence for some stars, we can consistently count on the 24-year-old to keep it 100 percent real—whether it’s about fame, body issues, or mental health. And while Lovato has bravely opened up about tough personal topics like her struggle with bipolar disorder, that doesn’t mean she wants to be defined by them.

The singer drove that point home in a recent interview on iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers podcast in which she tackled the public’s fixation with her disorder and how her life, career and personality encompass so much more than just her disease.

“I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it’s something that’s true–I am bipolar–but I don’t like people to use it as a label,” Lovato said. “It’s something that I have, it’s not who I am.”

If people must use any label to describe her, Lovato would prefer the term “activist.” And though she doesn’t want to be labeled as “bipolar,” the former Disney Channel star understands the importance of talking about mental health to destigmatize the topic.

“I think it’s very important that people raise the importance of mental health because it’s something that’s so taboo to talk about,” Lovato said. “The more people know about it, the more people are going to be able to find solutions to what they’re going through.”

Something Lovato is also passionate about these days is body positivity. The pop star recently opened up on Instagram about her insecurities with her body and how a healthier lifestyle has helped her deal with them.

“I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I’m normally insecure about showing my full stomach,” Lovato captioned a selfie featuring her midsection. “But I’ve been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith. I’ve been seeing progress so I thought I’d post this cause I’m feeling myself right now!! 😝💁🏻💪🏼”

Gotta love how Demi’s honest about her insecurities and imperfections. We’re feeling her right now, too.