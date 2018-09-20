23 Statement Mirrors Your Home (and Your Budget) Will Love

Anyone who’s dedicated a little time and effort to decorating their home has probably heard the sentence “Mirrors can really transform a space.” And they definitely can; mirrors offer added elegance that can elevate any room, and their reflective nature helps open up spaces that otherwise feel cramped. The issue is, if you’re not careful, mirrors can really transform a credit card bill, too.

But all hope is not lost—at least, it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of stunning decorative mirrors you can find on the cheap. It just requires a little (OK, a lot of) effort.

My friend’s boyfriend has solved the statement mirror dilemma by bargain hunting on Craigslist. This year, he’s amassed three floor-length mirrors—all incredibly pretty, and all for less than $100. Flea markets and thrift shops are also likely full of these efficient finds. But some of us have neither the time nor desire to hit up brick-and-mortar stores or meet with Craigslist vendors. What are we to do?

I’ve spent the last week scouring the internet for decorative mirrors that won’t break the bank, and I’m here to tell you: They’re out there. There’s not a ton of them (most mirrors look as expensive—or inexpensive—as they are), but they exist. And I’ve compiled 23 of my favorites in the slideshow below.

Flip through the following photos to find genuinely elegant decorative mirrors you can snag for $150 or less. Whether your home feels classic, graphic, contemporary, bohemian or something else entirely, you’re sure to find a statement mirror that’ll do right by you, your space and your wallet.