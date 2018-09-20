23 Statement Mirrors Your Home (and Your Budget) Will Love

Anyone who’s dedicated a little time and effort to decorating their home has probably heard the sentence “Mirrors can really transform a space.” And they definitely can; mirrors offer added elegance that can elevate any room, and their reflective nature helps open up spaces that otherwise feel cramped. The issue is, if you’re not careful, mirrors can really transform a credit card bill, too.
But all hope is not lost—at least, it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of stunning decorative mirrors you can find on the cheap. It just requires a little (OK, a lot of) effort.
My friend’s boyfriend has solved the statement mirror dilemma by bargain hunting on Craigslist. This year, he’s amassed three floor-length mirrors—all incredibly pretty, and all for less than $100. Flea markets and thrift shops are also likely full of these efficient finds. But some of us have neither the time nor desire to hit up brick-and-mortar stores or meet with Craigslist vendors. What are we to do?
I’ve spent the last week scouring the internet for decorative mirrors that won’t break the bank, and I’m here to tell you: They’re out there. There’s not a ton of them (most mirrors look as expensive—or inexpensive—as they are), but they exist. And I’ve compiled 23 of my favorites in the slideshow below.
Flip through the following photos to find genuinely elegant decorative mirrors you can snag for $150 or less. Whether your home feels classic, graphic, contemporary, bohemian or something else entirely, you’re sure to find a statement mirror that’ll do right by you, your space and your wallet.
Natural Bone Sunburst Mirror
The geometric mirror version of a wallflower.
Natural bone Sunburst mirror, $130 at World Market
Farrah Mirror
Available in charcoal-silver and bright yellowy gold.
Farrah mirror, $148 – 168 at Anthropologie
Decorative Wall Mirror
There's a lot going on with this hand-painted floral mirror, but I'm here for all of it.
Decorative wall mirror, $130 at Etsy
Kit Round Mirror
The perfect understated statement piece.
Kit round mirror, $149 at CB2
Rustic Wood Wall Mirror
Got a chest of drawers you'd like to turn into a vanity? Try hanging this above it.
Rustic wood wall mirror, $90 at Target
Nova Iridescent Mirror
In case you want to turn your home into an iridescent dreamscape.
Nova iridescent mirror, $49 at Urban Outfitters
Chained Prisma Mirror
Also available in (red) teardrop and (blue) circle form, in case you're partial to other shapes (or colors).
Chained prisma mirror, $58 at Anthropologie
Round Coconut Shell Wall Mirror
Perfect for a beach house. Or a house house you want to dream is a beach house.
Round coconut shell wall mirror, $150 at World Market
Tiger Wooden Mirror
Mount this on your wall, or prop it up on one of your shelves. Either way, it'll catch your eye every time you walk past.
Tiger wooden mirror, $99 at Urban Outfitters
Peruvian Sunburst Mirror
Honestly, I just want to buy every mirror in this store.
Peruvian Sunburst mirror, $130 at Etsy
Round White Bead Mirror
A feminine boho mirror that's sure to match the color palette of any room.
Round white bead mirror, $150 at World Market
Cassia Mirror
An oval mirror with tassels lining the border? Don't mind if we do.
Cassia mirror, $68 – 288 at Anthropologie
Rattan Sunburst Mirror
A mirror so cute you'll want to stare at it all day.
Rattan Sunburst mirror, $50 at World Market
Color Washed Mirror
For the shopper who likes their mirrors with a side of art. (And who doesn't mind the inability to actually see their reflection.)
Color washed mirror, $98 – 2,098 at Anthropologie
Round Geometric Gold Mirror
Can't decide between circles, squares and octagons? Just get this three-in-one instead.
Round geometric gold mirror, $80 at World Market
Rattan Round Floral Mirror
The mirror itself is pretty small, but the rest of it's so pretty that it's hard to care.
Rattan round floral mirror, $80 at World Market
Segovia Whitewashed Mirror
A go-to for any space.
Segovia whitewashed mirror, $100 at World Market
Peruvian Round Mirror
So in love with this mirror I'm tempted to put up a new wall in my apartment just so I have somewhere to display it.
Peruvian round mirror, $130 at Etsy
Octagon Framed Mirror
For the person looking for something that screams "polished! contemporary! elegance!"
Octagon framed mirror, $105 at Target
Natural Segovia Mirror
Remember, you can turn rectangular mirrors sideways, too.
Natural Segovia mirror, $100 at World Market
Silver Decorative Mirror
Basically a work of art.
Silver decorative mirror, $83 at Etsy
Round Natural Edge Mirror
The perfect addition to any already-organic-feeling space—or the perfect touch of nature in a hyper-contemporary one.
Round natural edge mirror, $100 at World Market
Sunburst Rustic Mirror
Graphic and rustic—somehow at the same time.
Sunburst rustic mirror, $83 at Target
