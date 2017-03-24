5-Minute Decluttering Tricks for When You’re Too Damn Busy to Clean

Believe us when we say that some simple decluttering tips can totally change your life.
It’s crazy what a difference a pile of stuff—or the removal of said pile—can make in a space. When a room—no matter how well-designed—is littered with books, clothes, and shoes, it looks way more shabby than chic. On the flip side, decluttering a room, even one that’s 90 percent Ikea-outfitted, can make it a million times more comfortable—or at least somewhere you’re not embarrassed to invite friends.
Made for busy, lazy, or DGAF-but-still-want-my-place-to-look-like-I-GAF days, these pro clutter-busting shortcuts will help you make your apartment look guest-ready in less time than it takes to play your favorite Beyoncé song.
Originally published May 2016. Updated March 2017.
If you have more than three decorative pillows on your bed, Doland suggests you edit those down to simplify bed-making, and achieve a more streamlined look.
Photo: Jenny J. Norris Interiors
Empty surfaces make your living room look bigger and cleaner, so clear off that coffee table, says professional organizer Tova Weinstock.
Photo: Design Attractor
Rearrange your desktop so the things you use the most are easiest to reach, and the rest live in containers or drawers or on shelves, says Doland.
Photo: Tessa Neustadt
Your bedroom will feel less cluttered if you keep similar items (jewelry, books, etc.) together, says Weinstock.
Photo: Sarah Sherman Samuel
Inspect your dishes and glassware. Toss or recycle any that are damaged or chipped, says Doland. They're useless, so hanging onto them only creates clutter.
Photo: Remodelista
Hang only one or two bathroom towels at a time—one body towel and one or two hand towels, says Weinstock.
Photo: SF Girl by the Bay
Set your table as you would for a meal [even if you're not eating]. Use it as a reminder not to let random stuff pile up, Doland suggests.
Photo: Design Attractor
Do a quick sweep of your living room shelves every night and put any out-of-place items back where they belong, Doland says.
Photo: Home Adore
Overloading hooks in your entryway makes a space look smaller, so return extra coats and bags to the closet, Weinstock says.
Photo: Remodelista
Scan your bookshelf and remove at least one book or movie you’ll never use again; then straighten up any leaning books, says Doland.
Photo: Jessie D. Miller
Minimizing the frames, candles, and decorative items in your bedroom makes it feel clean, so relocate any you don’t love, Weinstock says.
Photo: Home Adore
Check out your hats, scarves, and gloves, and pack up any that are due for a dry-cleaning, Doland suggests.
Photo: Coté Maison Interiors
What you see when you enter your home sets the energy for the space, says Kingston. “Tidying up items dumped there makes a huge difference.”
Photo: Cocon de Decoration
Designate an area or piece of furniture in your bedroom as a “valet” for things you use every day, like your wallet, watch, or pens, says Doland.
Photo: SF Girl by the Bay
Create a “hanger, launder, or fold” rule at the end of each day to keep clothes from piling up on the bedroom floor, suggests Weinstock.
Photo: Avenue Lifestyle
Keep bathroom counters clear by storing products in cabinets and drawers and tossing expired or unused ones monthly, says Weinstock.
Photo: Tessa Neustadt
Remove one piece of clothing you don’t like or haven’t worn for a year from your closet, says Doland, and arrange your shoes by type or color.
Photo: Song of Style