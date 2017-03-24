5-Minute Decluttering Tricks for When You’re Too Damn Busy to Clean

Believe us when we say that some simple decluttering tips can totally change your life.

It’s crazy what a difference a pile of stuff—or the removal of said pile—can make in a space. When a room—no matter how well-designed—is littered with books, clothes, and shoes, it looks way more shabby than chic. On the flip side, decluttering a room, even one that’s 90 percent Ikea-outfitted, can make it a million times more comfortable—or at least somewhere you’re not embarrassed to invite friends.

Made for busy, lazy, or DGAF-but-still-want-my-place-to-look-like-I-GAF days, these pro clutter-busting shortcuts will help you make your apartment look guest-ready in less time than it takes to play your favorite Beyoncé song.

Originally published May 2016. Updated March 2017.