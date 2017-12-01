Your December 2017 Horoscope Has Arrived

Mercury appears retrograde just a few hours before the full moon peaks in Gemini (at 10:47 am EST on December 3), promising a heightened start to the festive season. This December, our communication and networking planet backtracks through Sagittarius—known as the most outspoken sign due to its jubilant optimism, amassed knowledge, and sense of faith.
The spin cycle concludes on the 22nd—just in time for the holidays, but not before the new moon resets our intentions on the 18th (at 1:30 am EST). This point in the month draws attention to all of Saturn’s work, restructuring all that has been accomplished over the past three years, so celebrate all the wisdom you’ve accumulated during this spell. Saturn changes signs on December 19th, kicking off a lengthy stint in Capricorn. Hang on, because reality checks and responsibility will be dispatched in new areas for us all…
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
The past three years have delivered realism and responsibility, Sagittarius, and in the weeks ahead you’ll see that the results of this experience: a more mature outlook.
Privacy is advised during the weekend of the 2nd, as relationships and your journey toward healing is emphasized. However, the weeks ahead point to a very personal review of progress, in building your authentic sense of identity.
Finances are front of mind over the holidays—after the 19th, you’ll take stock of your role, as income becomes a hot topic. You could find yourself contemplating how or what you contribute, ready to validate your position and earnings.
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Social activities are appealing this month and you can truly bond with your peers, but really it’s a wonderful time to take a back seat, Capricorn. Until the 19th you’re experiencing focus and true clarity around the inside job you’ve done. It’s an awesome time for comprehending major breakthroughs accomplished, and shifts at a deep level over past three years.
You’ll be far more present by the time the holidays are in full flow, in fact, the 21st and 25th are gorgeous, affirming power days for you while the 28th connects you wonderfully to friends. However you’re better indulging in space and privacy till then.
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
December opens with plenty of action; the 1st delivers a spirited exchange, while the following weekend emphasizes solo passions, and your role. Your worldly position is making you particularly visible now, and gains more momentum from the 9th.
Your role within your community, peer group, or among co-workers dominates this month, making it clear to see connections established over the past three years. Your social set might have changed, and you can now review the support structures around you.
From the 19th a new cycle puts healing first. Whatever physical, emotional or psychological issues need to be addressed could now come to your attention, ready for resolution.
Pisces: February 19–March 20
Your name is in lights for all the world to see this December, Pisces, as the stars create a dazzling line-up around your career, accomplishments or public role. Seize your moment of fame, recognizing how much you’ve achieved over the last three years – the responsibilities now firmly on your shoulders.
Consider realistic professional goals around the 18th and be ready to leap in the direction you’re keen to pursue. Scope out new networks over the holidays and have faith around your personal journey, and potential. From the 22nd you’re focused on where you fit in, gravitating towards the groups that seem powerfully aligned with your own dreams and aspirations.
Aries: March 21–April 19
Acknowledge your broadened outlook – the past three years have seen you learning, launching or establishing personal philosophies, Aries. Beliefs may have become more resolute, and in weeks ahead you’ll refine and review your knowledge – and message. Teamwork is key this month, and you’ll be equipped with the inclination to take action in partnerships.
From the 22nd, emphasis shifts to your worldly position, professional goals and the path you walk publicly. The last week of the month sets your sights on career matters, which dominate into the New Year and beyond. The stars indicate you’ll move into a position of authority and responsibility, so be prepared for ambitious resolutions this New Year!
Taurus: April 20–May 20
December puts close companionship into focus; relationships are center stage for Taurus, and the weeks ahead demonstrate your committed side – how you’ve bonded intimately with others. Perhaps you’ve moved in together, married, jointly invested, or become serious about savings and financial responsibility. The weeks ahead allow you to examine and move beyond the superficialities towards a true merger
The holidays provide opportunity to explore new territory – a different professional or educational path, new philosophies or beliefs. You might become enlightened about your new direction on the 25th, or settle on plans that allow you to experience much more of the world. Your role and income is highlighted on the 3rd.
Gemini: May 21–June 21
The first weekend in December is significant for Gemini personally, but also puts emphasis largely on relating. Over the past three years you’ve amassed experience and wisdom in partnerships, and in the weeks ahead you can ensure your relationship philosophy is resounding. Perhaps you’ve developed strong boundaries in business or love, or are taking unions more seriously than before – this can now be acknowledged.
You’ll overcome any hurdles, smoothing out the finer details in your unions from the 22nd, when you’ll be ready to take matters even more seriously. The next chapter opens up opportunities around merging finances, sharing space or resources, and committing on a much more profound level...
Cancer: June 22–July 22
Your productive streak shines in weeks ahead, as the stars align for a busy December, but do escape your usual schedule on the 3rd for a fun break. You’ll be operating at top speed, infusing creative projects with powerful momentum. However anticipate a little disruption around everyday tasks and meetings; revitalize your work-life goals December 18th.
By the 22nd you’ll be highly tuned into a significant relationship, as emphasis is steered considerably towards partners in love, business or even a key friendship. The next three years promise to transform the way you commit and operate in important unions; late December delivers your first bite of the apple.
Leo: July 23–August 22
Love relationships and your enthusiasm for creative projects are the cornerstone themes this December, Leo. You’ve gained a sense of discipline around your passions – from dating and mating to the talents you show the world, thus amassing great structure around personal interests. Reignite your affections – especially around the 18th, before your schedule becomes incredibly busy on the 19th.
Set aside time for wider community on the 2nd, and note how deeply connected you are, with a solid sense of stability. The 22nd kick starts a productive, organized cycle full of potential. Over the next three years you can level up your daily routine, squeezing the most from your schedule.
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Family, home or emotional bonds are your primary focus in the weeks ahead Virgo, as you fully comprehend changes made these past three years. It may take extra brainpower to process the sensitive subjects at hand, however you’re inclined to think it over, gaining true closure by mid-January.
Connect with trusted friends – you’ll be feeling extra expressive after the 9th and could feel the need to talk it through, while on the 28th it’s a personal connection you seek. You’ll take passions more seriously in late December. From your approach to love to how you express your talents and interests, you’re ushering in structure around your sense of enjoyment.
Libra: September 23–October 22
December puts the emphasis on your skills, communications and connection with others, Libra. Over the past three years you may have worked hard to improve your ties, the way you relate to close friends, siblings and even co-workers. Perhaps you’ve stepped into teaching role, or have learnt through a course of study. These connections can be reviewed and refined in weeks ahead, with a general sense of ease around work-life and partners, too.
From the 25th you’re drawn towards domestic life, as your emotional and inner perceptions become an important area to tackle. Beyond superficial home improvements you could begin some profound investigations into family patterns, ancestry and parenting.
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
Your perceptions of role and earnings have undergone changes over the past three years, and December puts the emphasis firmly on finances, income, your worth and work, Scorpio. Perhaps you’ve held your own throughout some tough employment circumstances, or adapted to a different income – in the weeks ahead you can review your progress and take stock.
Thankfully December continues to provide you with new adventures, and from the 9th you’re so much more energized. The 28th is truly gorgeous, with romance possible, while from the 19th your local connections play a significant role. You could be starting to develop new skills soon, Scorpio, so sign up to learn something new!
