20 Day-to-Night Dresses You Can Basically Wear Anywhere

20 Day-to-Night Dresses You Can Basically Wear Anywhere

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

When you’re a hustler who works your ass off and leans in like it’s your job (ha), sometimes having a life outside of work can be a tricky juggling act. It usually involves running—sometimes literally—straight from the office to drinks, dinner, or another event with friends or your S.O. Needless to say, no one has time to make a pit stop at home just to change. That’s one major reason that day-to-night dresses are such wardrobe MVPs: They work just as hard as you do.

Wearing the same dress from day to night is simpler than you might think. From 9 to 5, pair it with booties and a casual jacket or sweater. When happy hour hits, take off the jacket, add a pair of glam earrings, a bright lip, and maybe—if you’re feeling ambitious—your favorite heels, and you’re instantly ready for some off-duty fun.

Ready to get in on the stylish, sanity-saving magic of day-to-night dresses? The 20 ahead are a great start, and you’re just a click away from adding them to your own closet.

1 of 20
Day to Night Dresses: Grey Choker Sweater Dress

Grey Choker Sweater Dress, $38; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Day to Night Dresses: Isabel Dress

Isabel Dress, $78; at Valfre

Day to Night Dresses: L'Academie x Revolve Cloudline Dress

L'Academie x Revolve Cloudline Dress, $158; at Revolve

Flynn Skye Devon Dress, $184; at Flynn Skye

Day to Night Dresses: Sophia Black Lace Up Sweatshirt Dress

Sophia Black Lace Up Sweatshirt Dress, $88; at Tobi

Day to Night Dresses: Sugarhill Boutique Holler for Nostalgia Midi Dress

Sugarhill Boutique Holler for Nostalgia Midi Dress, $70; at Modcloth

Day to Night Dresses: Finesse Me Black Off The Shoulder Sweater Dress

Finesse Me Black Off The Shoulder Sweater Dress, $57; at Lulus

Day to Night Dresses: Olive Long Sleeve Dress

Olive Long Sleeve Dress, $32; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Day to Night Dresses: Tularosa Rocky Dress

Tularosa Rocky Dress, $168; at Revolve

Day to Night Dresses: Floral Midi Dress

Floral Midi Dress, $168; at Free People

Day to Night Dresses: So Good It Shirts Striped Dress

So Good It Shirts Striped Dress, $50; at Nastygal

Day to Night Dresses: Faithfull the Brand Nova Dress

Faithfull the Brand Nova Dress, $149; at Revolve

Day to Night Dresses: Zappora Dress

Zappora Dress, $98; at Free People

Day to Night Dresses: Ring Around You Mini Dress

Ring Around You Mini Dress, $168; at Free People

Day to Night Dresses: A Case of You Crochet Dress

A Case of You Crochet Dress, $80; at Nastygal

Day to Night Dresses: Office Aesthetic Black Midi Wrap Dress

Office Aesthetic Black Midi Wrap Dress, $54; at Lulus

Day to Night Dresses: Lovers + Friends Christina Sweater Dress

Lovers + Friends Christina Sweater Dress, $168; at Revolve

Day to Night Dresses: Rooftop Rendezvous Long Sleeve Dress

Rooftop Rendezvous Long Sleeve Dress, $150; at Modcloth

Day to Night Dresses: Velvet Knit Swing Dress

Velvet Knit Swing Dress, $35; at Old Navy

Day to Night Dresses: Izzie Off Shoulder Hacci Knit Dress

Izzie Off Shoulder Hacci Knit Dress, $44; at Francescas

