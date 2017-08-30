These D-List Celebrities Are A-List in Our Book

We kinda don’t like the term “D-List” because, well, most stars that are considered D-List are our obsessions. While they might be more infamous than famous, they’re endlessly entertaining and we live to follow their every move. Yes, we admit it, we’re fascinated by the crazy world of D-list celebrities.

If you can’t stop reading about their salacious lives on sites like Perez Hilton and TMZ, or you find yourself in late-night YouTube spirals with absolutely no idea how you got there—you, friend, are obsessed too.

What exactly is a D-lister? It’s a very tough thing to define precisely; it has nothing to do with a celebrity’s actual level of professional or financial success—in fact, many of the folks on our list (as you’ll see) are doing quite well for themselves. Rather, it’s a more nebulous, all-in-good-fun label attached to a star who at one time was at Beyoncé–level (or close to it) heights of fame and now—well, not so much.

To help you out, we’ve compiled 49 of the most infamous D-listers out there, to give you a comprehensive look at exactly the world that so captivates us all.

